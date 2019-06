2019/20 PSL champions will walk away with R15 million in prize money

The league has announced an increase in prize money for the league champions ahead of the upcoming season

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has announced that the 2019/20 league winners will walk away with a whopping R15 million in prize money.

Chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza confirmed the increase on Wednesday morning at the PSL's headquarters in Johannesburg.

More to follow…