India thrash Nepal 7-0 to claim third SAFF U-15 Championship title

Bibiano Fernandes' boys did not concede a single goal in the tournament wherein they scored a mammoth 28 goals in five matches

defeated Nepal 7-0 in the final of the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-15 Championship at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on Saturday.

Maheson Singh (15'), Amandeep (41'), Sibajit Singh (43+1'), Himanshu Jangra (65') and Sridarth Nongmeikapam (52', 76', 80') got their names on the scoreboard.

With seven goals to his name, Jangra finished as the top scorer in the tournament where the hosts had secured their place in the final with a game to spare.

It took 15 minutes to break the deadlock as Maheson hoodwinked the rival goalkeeper with a brilliant finish. Though it was not until the 41st minute until Amandeep doubled the lead off a Taison Singh cross, Sibajit Singh would ensure a three-goal lead with a finish from a goalmouth melee.

Crossing over, Taison's effort from distance was thwarted out by the Nepal custodian but only as far as Sridarth to slot in the rebound in the 52nd minute.

Taison added another assist to his name when Jangra headed in to make it 5-0 by the 65th minute and become the tournament's highest goalscorer following back-to-back hat-tricks in the last two group games against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

It was Sridarth's 76th minute strike that was soon followed up by another by him four minutes later to register his own hat-trick on the afternoon.

The Blue Colts had finished as group winners with a 4-0 win over Bangladesh in the final group game, having earlier registered wins over Nepal (5-0), Bhutan (7-0) and Sri Lanka (5-0).