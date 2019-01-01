2019 Fifa Women's World Cup Fixtures: South Africa fixtures, results and table in Group B

will participate in their maiden Fifa Women's World Cup which gets underway in on Friday.

Banyana Banyana have not had the best of preparation for the competition, having failed to win any of their 10 international matches since qualifying for the global showpiece in November 2018.

They have drawn four of those and lost the other six - a record which has raised eyebrows among football fans around the country.

Surprisingly, they have conceded a whopping 24 goals while finding the back of the just eight times in those 10 matches.

SA Women's World Cup 2019 Group B Fixtures

Banyana find themselves in one of the toughest groups at this year's finals, having been drawn alongside , and .

The three nations have been to many World Cup finals before, and coach Desiree Ellis knows that her charges will need to be at their utmost best to get out of Group B.

Date Fixture Score City Stadium 8 June Spain vs. South Africa 0-0 Le Havre Stade Océane 13 June South Africa vs. 0-0 Paris Le Parc des Princes 17 July South Africa vs. Germany 0-0 Montepellier Stade de la Mosson

SA's Fifa World Cup Group B table POS Team MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

South Africa's World Cup squad

Coach Ellis named her Fifa Women's World Cup squad on May 17 and as expected, she kept the core of the team which qualified for the finals in France.

Big-name players such as Janine van Wyk, Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane made the cut, while a few players that are currently plying their trade abroad were also selected.

Ellis also included younger players to go and gain as much experience as possible at the World Cup, perhaps in an attempt to try and lay the foundation for many years to come.

Bambanani Mbane, Amanda Mthandi and Kholosa Biyana are some of the players who will be looking to leave their mark in France, and possibly be considered for future call-ups.

Here is Banyana's squad for the World Cup in full:

Goalkeepers: Mapaseka Mpuru (University of Pretoria)‚ Andile Dlamini ( )‚ Kaylin Swart (Golden Stars)

Defenders: Lebogang Ramalepe (Ma-Indies)‚ Nothando Vilakazi (Gintra Universitetas‚ Lithuania)‚ Noko Matlou (Ma-Indies)‚ Janine van Wyk (captain‚ JVW)‚ Bambanani Mbane (Bloemfontein )‚ Tiisetso Makhubela (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Bongeka Gamede (UWC Ladies)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (Unattached)‚ Mamello Makhabane (JVW)‚ Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Busisiwe Ndimeni (TUT-PTA)‚ Leandra Smeda (Vittsjö GIK‚ )‚ Kholosa Biyana (University of KwaZulu-Natal)‚ Sibulele Holweni (Sophakama/HPC)‚ Linda Motlhalo (Beijing Phoenix‚ China)

Strikers: Thembi Kgatlana (Beijing Phoenix‚ China)‚ Ode Fulutudilu (Malaga‚ Spain)‚ Amanda Mthandi (University of Johannesburg)‚ Jermaine Seoposenwe (Gintra Universitetas‚ Lithuania‚ Rhoda Mulaudzi (Unattached)