1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting TSV’s matches live on TV and via livestream?

TSV 1860 Munich is one of Germany’s most historic football clubs, with a proud Bundesliga heritage. After a period of decline, the Munich Lions now compete in the 3. Liga, yet they remain highly appealing thanks to their iconic Giesing stadium and exceptionally loyal fanbase.

Find out which channel is showing the 1860 Munich matches at SPOX.

For a quick overview of every broadcast option—both on TV and via live stream—see below.

Watch 1860 Munich in the 3rd Division on TV and via livestream

The Munich Lions have competed in the 3rd Division for several seasons, so these broadcast details also apply to the Giesing-based club. MagentaSport holds the broadcasting rights for the competition up to and including the 2026/27 season, and the Telekom streaming platform carries every match.

A selection of 3. Liga matches are broadcast on regional public service television. Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR) handles live coverage of Munich Löwen’s home games, while away fixtures are usually shown by other regional stations. For details, visit the broadcasters’ official websites.

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1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel shows TSV’s matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile