TSV 1860 Munich is one of Germany's most historic football clubs, with a proud Bundesliga heritage. After a recent slump, the Munich Lions now compete in the 3. Liga, yet they remain highly attractive thanks to their iconic Giesing stadium and exceptionally loyal fanbase.

Find out which channel is showing the 1860 Munich matches at SPOX.

1860 Munich, all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting TSV's matches live on TV and via livestream?

Watch 1860 Munich in the 3rd Division on TV and via livestream

The Munich Lions have competed in the 3rd Division for several seasons, so these broadcast arrangements also apply to the Giesing-based club. MagentaSport holds the broadcasting rights to the competition up to and including the 2026/27 campaign, streaming every match.

A selection of 3. Liga matches are broadcast on regional public service television. When Munich Löwen host a game, Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR) handles the live coverage; away matches usually go to other regional stations. Check each broadcaster's official website for details.

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1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel shows/streams TSV's matches live on TV or online? The club at a glance