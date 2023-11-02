17-year-old Cape Town Spurs wonderkid hailed after appearance against Orlando Pirates

Cape Town Spurs’ Technical Director Sean Connor lauded 17-year-old Luke Baartman for his brief appearance in the team’s 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates.

• Baartman made cameo appearance

• His performance earned praises

• Coach sees potential in Baartman

WHAT HAPPENED: The Urban Warriors wonderkid featured in the crucial encounter as he came on for Ashley Cupido in the 49th minute of the match, making his PSL debut.

Baartman, who has been a significant subject of discussion in recent weeks ever since being given the opportunity to train with the Spurs first team, has grabbed his opportunity with both hands, leading to praises from the team’s technical team.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Part of the reason I came here is to try to restructure, bring the club back to its core values that it has and it’s about youth development, promoting young players,” Connor revealed to SuperSport in his post-match interview.

“One of the things I did was to bring Luke into the squad, and I think tonight (Wednesday) and the 30 minutes he showed that he’s more than capable of playing at this level,” he continued.

“I don’t want to get too exuberant about him, great potential and has a great future, as long as he keeps working as hard as he can, as he’s doing at the moment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to his promotion, Baartman had a stellar start to the DStv Diski Challenge season, during which he scored six goals in his first five matches.

Recently, the striker played a crucial role for Spurs’ U18 team, securing a 2-1 victory over Matroosfontein FC in the Coke Cup with his decisive goal.

Baartman will surely aim to sustain his impressive displays, fully aware of the support from the technical team and the entire club, all enthusiastic about highlighting emerging young talent at the Urban Warriors.

WHAT’S NEXT: Spurs’ next match will see the Cape-based side travel away to Johannesburg to face struggling Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, 8 November, where Baartman will be aiming to break through into the starting lineup based on his performances.