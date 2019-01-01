14 Africans on parade as Uefa Women's Champions League gets underway

A host of stars from the continent will be in action when the European women's qualifying round begins on Wednesday

's Chinaza Uchendu and Cote d'Ivoire's Marie Hourihan will be on parade for Braga as the 2019-2020 Uefa Women's qualifying round kicks off.

Braga are making their first-ever appearance in the competition after they emerged Portuguese champions last season.

its Game Day.....

vamos todos sair e fazer isso juntos#TEAMBRAGA #uefawomenchampionsleague pic.twitter.com/rF3GP0PgJr — Uchendu chinaza (@Uchenduchinaza7) August 7, 2019

They will have to navigate 's Sturm Graz, hosts Rigas and Cyprus' Apollon Limassol (with 's Rhoda Mulaudzi).

Mulaudzi's Apollon face hosts Riga at the Arkadija Stadium, after Braga's clash with Austria's Sturm Graz in the early kick-off on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Zambia duo Misozi Zulu, Racheal Kundananji and Nigeria's Charity Reuben will aim to inspire BIIK Kazygurt against Faroe Islands' EBS/Skála at Kadrioru Stadium, Estonia.

In , South Africa duo Rachel Sebati, Letago Madiba, Nigeria's Emueje Ogbayagbevkha, Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse, and 's Alvina Niyolle will star for Minsk against Luxembourg's Bettembourg at Metalist Stadium.

Gintra-Universitetas will be up against Malta's Birkirkara at the Alytus Stadium and South Africa duo Nothando Vilakazi and Jermaine Seoposenwe will defend the colours of the Lithuanian Queens.

At the Sportpark Schreurserve, Mali's Aissata Traore will be in action for against 's Gornik Leczna in the .

The qualifying round of the 19th edition of the European women's club competition is scheduled to be staged from August 7 to 13.

10 teams will advance from the respective play-off groups to join 22 others placed on bye in the Round of 32 of the competition billed for September.