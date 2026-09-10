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FC Bayern München v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

13 years of dominance: Bayern Munich reinforce their miraculous record in the Champions League

Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt
Bayern Munich
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League
Elversberg vs Bayern Munich
Elversberg
Bundesliga
Germany
Norway

Kompany's squad struck hard in the opening of the European campaign

Bayern Munich have stretched their unbeaten home run in the group stage or league phase of the UEFA Champions League to 39 consecutive games, tightening their grip on European fixtures at the Allianz Arena.

The latest came on Thursday evening, a crushing 5-0 demolition of Norway's Bodo/Glimt in the opening round of the league phase.

Before kick-off, Bayern had gone 38 home games in this phase without defeat, a streak dating back to a 3-2 loss against Manchester City in December 2013.

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The Bavarians have racked up 37 wins and two draws across that run, a record that has now stood for 13 years, according to statistics network "Squawka".

Jamal Musiala opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Harry Kane doubled the lead with a header in the 61st, before Alphonso Davies extended it in the 77th with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Michael Olise wrapped up the rout with a brace, striking in the 83rd minute and again in the 90+2. The big win to open their European campaign left the German side second after the opening round, behind two-time reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference.

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