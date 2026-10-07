David Silva is back in professional football. The 40-year-old Spaniard, who seemed to have ended his career in 2023, is joining Supreme Sha Tin in Hong Kong's top flight.

In a video on Supreme Sha Tin's club channels, Silva reacts to his arrival. "I am very happy that I can join Supreme Sha Tin for this experience," he begins.

"I am really looking forward to coming to Hong Kong and enjoying the culture, the people and the food in Sha Tin. And above all, of course, the football in Hong Kong."

Founded in 1982, Supreme Sha Tin have never won the league title. The club currently play at the highest level in Hong Kong. After four matches, Supreme Sha Tin sit eighth in the 11-team league.

Silva came through Valencia's academy and later played for the club's first team. He also turned out for Eibar, Celta de Vigo, Manchester City and Real Sociedad.

Most of his success came at Manchester City. During his ten years with the English club, he won no fewer than 13 trophies, including four league titles.

For Spain, Silva won 125 caps. He became a world champion in 2010 and a European champion in 2008 and 2012. After three years at Real Sociedad, he appeared to hang up his boots in mid-2023, but Silva is now returning to professional football after all.