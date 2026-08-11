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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

100 guests and a country house: behind the scenes of Lamine Yamal's "belated birthday" celebration

LaLiga
Barcelona
L. Yamal
Spain

He will join the team tomorrow.

  Lamine Yamal is celebrating his birthday this evening, 11 August, even though he was born on 13 July, as that date coincided with his presence in America to take part in the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal has enjoyed a perfect summer. A few days after turning nineteen on the thirteenth of July, he lifted the World Cup with the Spanish national team, just two years after winning the European Championship.

 Fresh from a few days' holiday in Colombia, he marks the occasion today, Tuesday.

According to the newspaper "El Español", Lamine's party will take place at "Mas de Sant Lly", a huge country house usually reserved for weddings on the outskirts of Barcelona in Vilanova del Vallès. More than 100 guests are expected, among them a number of his team-mates.

Twelve months ago, Lamine marked his eighteenth birthday in spectacular fashion. Over 200 guests turned up that night, including his former girlfriend Nikki Nicole and Barcelona pair Lewandowski and Gavi. The theme? A gangster atmosphere.

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He rejoins his team-mates tomorrow as one of the players who reached the World Cup final. Pau Cubarsí, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres are also set to return.

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