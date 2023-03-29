'100 feelings' for Bafana Bafana coach Broos after dodging Morocco bullet

Hugo Broos was a relieved man after surviving the wrath of Bafana Bafana fans by delivering 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Bafana defeated Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday

That saw them qualify for Afcon

It also eased pressure on Broos

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa edged Liberia 2-1 away in Monrovia on Tuesday to secure an Afcon ticket. Zakhele Lepasa and Mihlali Mayambela were on target for Bafana while Liberia got their goal through captain William Jebor.

Coach Broos travelled to Monrovia under immense pressure following last Friday’s horrendous showing that saw Bafana surrendering a 2-0 lead to be held to a 2-2 draw by Liberia at home. Knives were unsheathed for the Belgian by Bafana fans who could not stomach the grim prospect of their team failing to qualify for Afcon.

But after booking a ticket to Ivory Coast 2023, Broos heaved a huge sign of relief as his side now hosts Morocco for their last Group K game in June without the pressure of that fixture being a must-win.

WHAT BROOS SAID: “It is difficult to express my feelings right now. I feel enormous happiness, there are 100 feelings going through my body at the moment,” said Broos as per Sowetan Live.

"I'm very happy that we've qualified because if it was a draw we are playing in June and Liberia v Morocco is in September and with this programme anything can happen.

"It could be in June that Morocco is coming to SA with a good team and in September they already start with their preparations for Afcon and they have a team with less quality.

"So for us now it is a very good friendly game; even though it is a qualifier result, it is no longer important but we will try to prepare the team very well and be ready in January for Afcon in Ivory Coast."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos' stance last Friday when he snubbed the media, before turning up to give a terse statement had fuelled rumours he was on his way out of Bafana. His mood and conduct gave him away as someone resigned to quitting the national team.

But just before the Monrovia fixture, he gave assurances he was not turning his back on Bafana Bafana. He also expressed full trust in his players after initially suggesting he felt let down by his men.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? The next assignment for Bafana will come in June when they host Group K leaders Morocco.