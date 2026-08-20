10 million sparked the controversy: what is the truth about Nunez's crisis with Al-Hilal?

Reports over the past few hours have stirred widespread debate over the loan move of Uruguayan Darwin Nunez from Al-Hilal to Al-Diriyah. Word spread that "the Boss" would cover a large part of the striker's salary during his loan spell, raising questions about the true cost of the decision.

According to those reports, Al-Hilal will cover around 10 million euros of Nunez's annual salary, while Al-Diriyah will pay just 5 million euros of the player's total 15 million euros per year. The split has become a major talking point among fans.

The figures triggered a wave of reaction. A club footing the larger part of the wages for a player it has sent out on loan raises obvious doubts about the financial logic of such a deal, especially as clubs look to manage their squads and budgets more efficiently.

A different account denies that Al-Hilal covers any part

That version, though, has not gone unchallenged. Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" revealed completely different details, confirming that Al-Hilal will not cover any part of Nunez's salary during his time with Al-Diriyah.

The newspaper insists the claim that Al-Hilal will pay 10 million euros of the player's salary does not match the reality of the agreement. In other words, Al-Diriyah will bear Nunez's wages throughout the loan, with no extra financial burden falling on "the Boss".

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So the argument rumbles on, with two contradictory accounts on the table. One has Al-Hilal covering 10 million euros of Nunez's salary. The other denies it outright. The final picture rests on what the official contract terms and the agreement between the parties eventually reveal.

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Either way, the Nunez file is no longer simply a player moving from Al-Hilal to Al-Diriyah. It has become a question of the true financial value of the loan and who pays the wages, with fans waiting to learn the precise account that settles the debate over the 10 million euros.