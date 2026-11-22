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Barcelona turned a deficit against visitors Villarreal into a thrilling 3-2 victory at the Spotify Camp Nou in round 13 of La Liga.

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In its match analysis, the newspaper Sport said Barcelona lacked control and precision in front of goal until Gerard Martín's goal sent the crowd wild. That sparked a storm of a fightback between the 57th and 67th minutes.

Gerard Martín is the kind of player who'll always give the team whatever it needs. He's tireless and hard-working, and he has fought for every opportunity he's been given as though he didn't deserve it.

Against Villarreal, that sense of responsibility and hard work earned a deserved reward. The Barcelona defender sparked the fightback with a header, having gone close to a similar goal in the Clasico.

His 57th-minute goal dragged Barcelona back into the match and fired up the team.

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Four minutes later, Fermín López equalised. In the 67th minute, Pau Navarro's own goal put the hosts ahead.

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From there, Barcelona were superb, untroubled by the mistakes that had almost finished them off during a disastrous start. Buchanan and Oluwaseyi had struck twice inside two minutes, leaving Hansi Flick's side with an extremely heavy burden.

Lamine Yamal's missed penalty and two wasted direct free kicks had left the Catalans in a hole. Only a team with the character of league leaders could have climbed out of it.

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When talent alone isn't enough, experience and professionalism come to the fore. They're the foundation of any side's ability to compete. In his 11 La Liga matches before Sunday, Gerard Martín had shot only twice, and only once on target.

That effort came against Real Madrid in the Clasico, and it forced Lunin into an exceptional save. A goal would have made it 2-1 and might have proved a decisive turning point.

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Against Villarreal, who had dug in behind a comfortable lead, Gerard Martín's hard work finally paid off.

Nor was it his only decisive contribution. Comfortable at centre-back or full-back, Gerard Martín corrects mistakes and rescues the team when things get difficult.

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It all stemmed from the mindset of a player fully immersed in the game. He scored his first goal of the season and the second of his professional career.

It was also his first goal at the Camp Nou, arriving exactly a year after Flick first relied on him at centre-back against Athletic Bilbao, on the day the stadium reopened.

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His previous goal came at Montjuïc on 2 March 2025, against Real Sociedad.

The two goals share a neat coincidence. In that match, Gerard Martín scored in the 25th minute before Casadó added the second in the 29th. That day, too, the fans celebrated two goals in four minutes.

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Sparking the fightback wasn't enough for Gerard. He also snuffed out Villarreal's attempts to turn the match around with two decisive defensive interventions, protecting the 3-2 scoreline.

Fermín López provided the second boost. His loss of possession had led to Villarreal's first goal, and in the second half Gulashi saved a powerful shot from him that was heading for the far corner.

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His form is no fluke. He went into the match with 7 goals from 23 shots in La Liga, 13 of them on target.

The equaliser took Fermín to 8 goals, matching the tally he managed in 31 matches in the 2023-2024 season, his best scoring campaign in the Spanish top flight. This time he needed just 12 matches.

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Six minutes after his left-footed strike, Pau Navarro turned the ball into his own net.

For the first time all afternoon, the wind was blowing Barcelona's way. They made the most of it, completing a deserved fightback and turning their deficit into a thrilling victory.