Haidar Abdulkarim endured a disastrous 10 minutes in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", further weakening the Al-Nassr and Iraq midfielder's standing at his Saudi club.

Iraq took on Kuwait today, Saturday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the second round of the group stage of the "Gulf 27" tournament.

Abdulkarim started on the Iraq bench for the second match running, having sat out the previous game against Oman in the same fashion.

Introduced midway through the second half, the Al-Nassr midfielder conceded a penalty inside 10 minutes. Yousef Nasser tucked it away to level for Kuwait.

Life has been a struggle for Abdulkarim since he swapped Iraq's Al-Zawraa for Al-Nassr last January. He is yet to nail down a place in the starting line-up.

The 22-year-old has managed just 3 appearances for the Al-Nassr first team since arriving at Al-Awwal Park, without scoring or setting up a single goal.