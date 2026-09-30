10 changes for the UAE and five for Qatar: the official line-up for the UAE v Qatar match at Gulf Cup 27

Zlatko Dalic, the UAE coach, and Julen Lopetegui, the manager of Qatar, have named their official line-ups for tonight's clash in the third round of Group Two at the 27th Gulf Cup, held in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE top the group on 6 points, ahead of runners-up Qatar on goal difference, and both sides have booked their place in the semi-finals. Yemen and Bahrain are out, beaten in each of the last two rounds.

Dalic rang the changes, making 10 alterations to the side that faced Bahrain. Only Richard O'Connor keeps his place.

The UAE line-up was as follows:

Hamad Al Muqbali, O'Connor, Sasa Ivkovic, Khalid Al Dhanhani, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Abdullah Hamad, Fabio De Lima, Ali Saleh, Harib Abdullah, Luan Pereira, and Sultan Adil.

Lopetegui was less drastic on the other bench, making 5 changes and retaining 6 starters: goalkeeper Mahmoud Abu Nada, Tarek Salman, Pedro Miguel, Mohammed Manaa, Almoez Ali and Edmilson Junior.

The Qatar line-up was as follows:

Mahmoud Abu Nada, Pedro Miguel, Tarek Salman, Edmilson Junior, Ayoub Al Alaoui, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Ahmed Al Ganehi, Mohammed Manaa, Ahmed Fathi, and Almoez Ali.