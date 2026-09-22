Former Saudi Arabia striker Nasser Al-Shamrani has stunned the Kuwait national team with shocking comments ahead of their eagerly awaited clash against Saudi Arabia tomorrow, Wednesday.

The Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", kicks off tomorrow when hosts Saudi Arabia meet Kuwait at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah. Group One also features Iraq and Oman.

Asked to predict the winner of that opener, Al-Shamrani called it evenly matched, "50:50", before delivering a blow to the Kuwaiti fans. On their chances of lifting the title, he declared it "impossible" for the Kuwait national team to win the cup.

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He stressed his complete respect for the Kuwait national team, insisting he had no wish to provoke them. "I am speaking from a purely technical point of view," he added.

Speaking to the programme "Dorina Ghair", he continued: "Even if Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia, they will not be crowned Gulf Cup champions." The problem both teams share, he argued, is what has held them back from ending a long wait for the title: "that they only revisit memories and history."









Kuwait top the Gulf Cup roll of honour with 10 titles, yet they have not added to that tally since 2010. Saudi Arabia have won it three times, most recently in 2003.