Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has pulled no punches in his assessment of the officiating following a crushing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool. The Portuguese midfielder was left incensed by the early dismissal of young defender Leny Yoro, claiming the decision fundamentally altered the course of the match at Anfield.

Advertisement

Fernandes blasts officiating standards

The Red Devils' skipper was visibly frustrated after watching his side fall to a heavy defeat on Merseyside, with the match turning on an eighth-minute incident involving Yoro and Alexander Isak.

Fernandes argued that the decision to dismiss the French defender flew in the face of the guidance provided to players by refereeing bodies. "Today it's one that needs to be looked at. We have far too many meetings with the referees for this to happen to us again. The last one against Chelsea you can give it as a red card and it was probably a second yellow also," the captain stated.

"You can't give a red card. It's very clear they show us if the player is not in control of the ball, it's never a red card. Isak kicks the ball forward, the ball goes into the hands of Senne. Isak has got no control of the ball, he has no chance to get on the ball. He puts his leg across to try to get some advantage from Leny," the midfielder explained while reflecting on the game's pivotal moment.

VAR under the spotlight at Anfield

The Manchester United talisman did not stop at the on-field decision, turning his attention to the Video Assistant Referee system. He questioned the efficiency of the review process, which ultimately upheld Sam Barrott's initial call.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I can understand the fall, but it's never a red card. There are too many referees on the pitch and too many on VAR taking so long to see to make a mistake like this that can change the game. It's not because of them we conceded the goal from the free-kick, but it changes the game completely," Fernandes added, clearly feeling the technology failed his team.

Related Topics

The fallout from the decision was immediate, as Liverpool exploited their numerical advantage to score four unanswered goals. Mauricio Pochettino, making his debut in the United dugout, saw his plans unravel within minutes. The manager backed his captain’s stance, telling the media that the ball was going to the keeper and the dismissal was an unfair situation.

United stay united despite heavy loss

Despite the scoreline and the controversy, Fernandes insisted he was proud of the resilience shown by his teammates in a difficult environment. "Everyone tried very hard. The result won't show that and will hide a lot of good things that the team did. We still created a lot of chances to try and do something in the game even with one player less. Everyone tried a lot, ran a lot, unfortunately we were not able to avoid two more goals in the second half, but we need to clear now and go to the next game in the Champions League and try to get the best out of that game," he told Match of the Day.

Advertisement

"The team tried very hard. We were very brave. In some moments we lost the ball but we were trying to play, we were trying to do something in the game, we were not afraid. There were some moments we maybe even played a little too much and we ended up conceding goals but I would rather that and see the confidence of my team, to replicate the ideas of what we want to do than just defend and be afraid of anything that we can do," the Portuguese star noted.

Crisis deepens for Pochettino's men

The statistics paint a grim picture for the Old Trafford outfit, who have now seen three red cards in their last four outings. Yoro's dismissal was his second of the season, meaning he will sit out Brentford's visit to Old Trafford this coming Saturday. The defensive record is equally concerning, as the club has now conceded 34 goals this season - a record high among teams in Europe's top five divisions.

Advertisement

"Very painful, it hurts a lot. It's a difficult moment for us but we are the only ones who can get out of that situation. You want to get results, but today it was not possible for us. There were a lot of things we can look at and I saw a lot of character from the team. The result won't show that but I am very proud of everyone in the dressing room," the captain concluded.