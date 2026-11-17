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Michael Owen is convinced that Mauricio Pochettino possesses the specific managerial qualities required to salvage Marcus Rashford's stalling career at Old Trafford. The former Manchester United forward believes the appointment of the Argentine tactician could be the catalyst needed to transform the England international’s fortunes after a difficult period.

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Pochettino the man to unlock Rashford

The arrival of Pochettino at Old Trafford has sparked fresh hope for Rashford, who has endured a miserable run of form. Following a loan spell at Barcelona last season, the 29-year-old returned to Manchester United but struggled significantly under Michael Carrick. To make matters worse, Rashford is currently without a Premier League goal this term and missed the final five games of the previous coaching regime due to a persistent hip injury.

Owen believes the former Tottenham boss is the ideal candidate to lead this revival. "Quite a few have tried," Owen explained to Metro. "It’s very hard to say. It’s the million-dollar question. Everybody has their different views, but Poch has a reputation of bringing players through young players and reigniting players. He’s a top manager. He’s been there, seen it, and done it at various different levels. So, he’d have as good a chance as anybody to reignite certain players. It’s not like Rashford has been awful since he’s been at Manchester United, he’s done pretty well, but I’m sure there’s more in there and I’m sure Pochettino could be a good fit for him."

The Bruno Fernandes conundrum

While the focus remains on the attacking front, Owen has also voiced strong opinions regarding the future of club captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder recently made headlines after turning down the club's latest contract proposal, leading to whispers that United could look to cash in on their talisman.

Addressing the speculation surrounding the skipper, Owen made it clear that Fernandes is too important to lose. "Manchester United aren’t in the luxurious position of having 20 world-class players," the former Ballon d'Or winner added.

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"They’ve probably got a small handful and he is one of them. How weak do you want to make the team? You need to build on the good players you’ve got. I know he’s opened his mouth a little bit in recent times. He’s probably not the flavour of the month, but he’s probably been the only shining light in that Manchester United team for the last eight years or something. So, no, I would definitely not be selling him."

Building for the future at Old Trafford

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The task ahead for Pochettino is immense as he looks to steady a ship that has been rocking for some time. With January on the horizon, the Argentine will likely be assessing which members of the current squad can adapt to his high-intensity style and which need to be replaced.

Owen’s comments highlight a wider consensus that United cannot afford to keep losing their most influential players if they wish to return to Europe's elite. While the Fernandes situation remains unresolved, the emphasis will be on Pochettino to manage the dressing room dynamics effectively. If he can secure the future of his captain and simultaneously rediscover the version of Rashford that once terrorised defences across the continent, the new era at Old Trafford could get off to a flying start.