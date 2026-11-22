Mauricio Pochettino’s strategic blueprint was shredded within the opening ten minutes at Anfield. The decision to deploy a back three was immediately undermined by Leny Yoro’s professional foul and subsequent red card in the 8th minute. From that point forward, Manchester United were structurally deficient, conceding twice in the rapid aftermath as Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz capitalised on the numerical advantage.

The second half offered no respite as Liverpool’s territorial dominance resulted in an xG of 4.38 compared to United’s meagre 0.63. Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz added gloss to the scoreline as the fatigue of playing with ten men for over 80 minutes took its toll.

United managed only three shots on target throughout the contest, failing to pose a consistent threat in transition while struggling to manage the half-spaces vacated by their missing defender. It was a chastening afternoon that leaves United languishing in 19th place in the Premier League table.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Senne Lammens - 5/10

Despite conceding four goals, Lammens was arguably United's busiest player, recording 7 saves to prevent an even more historic scoreline. He was left entirely unprotected for Szoboszlai’s opener and the subsequent strikes, though he will be disappointed with the lack of command during Liverpool’s high-volume crossing phases.

Lisandro Martinez - 4/10

The Argentine spent the afternoon in a constant state of fire-fighting. His aggressive positioning often left gaps behind him that Liverpool’s runners exploited once the defensive line lost its third man. He struggled to organize the makeshift back four following the early red card.

Leny Yoro - 1/10

An absolute horrorshow for the young defender. His dismissal in the 8th minute for a straight red card completely dictated the flow of the match and handicapped his teammates for the remainder of the evening. It was an unforgivable lapse in judgement for a high-level derby.

Matthijs de Ligt - 3/10

De Ligt looked ponderous against the lateral movement of Wirtz and Barcola. He was frequently caught out of position and failed to maintain the defensive discipline required after Yoro's exit. His partnership with Martinez looked fragile under the sustained pressure of 28 Liverpool shots.

Diogo Dalot - 4/10

Dalot was pinned back for the vast majority of the game, unable to offer any of his usual progressive passing. He was part of a defensive unit that failed to stop 26 crosses from entering the box and was frequently doubled up on by Liverpool's overlapping full-backs.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo - 5/10

Mainoo showed flashes of his technical quality, attempting to keep the ball under intense pressure, but he was physically overwhelmed by Liverpool's three-man midfield. He completed his shift until the 88th minute but was largely chasing shadows as the hosts moved the ball with ease.

Bruno Fernandes - 4/10

The captain cut a frustrated figure throughout. Playing in a deeper role than usual to compensate for the man disadvantage, he had little influence on the final third. He spent more time arguing with the official than creating chances for the isolated forwards.

Patrick Dorgu - 4/10

Dorgu struggled to adapt to the intensity of the North West derby. He was bypassed easily during Liverpool's transition for the second goal and was eventually withdrawn in the 65th minute after failing to offer enough defensive cover on the flank.

Youri Tielemans - 4/10

The Belgian was unable to dictate the tempo as United were starved of the ball. His lack of mobility was exposed as Liverpool shifted the play rapidly across the pitch. He was substituted in the 65th minute as Pochettino sought more energy.

Attack

Bryan Mbeumo - 3/10

Mbeumo’s tactical utility was sacrificed early. He was substituted in the 22nd minute to allow Harry Maguire to enter the fray and reconstruct the defence following Yoro's red card. A victim of circumstances, he had no time to impact the game.

Matheus Cunha - 4/10

Cunha was isolated and ineffective, touching the ball rarely before being hooked at half-time. He struggled to hold the ball up under pressure from Van Dijk and offered no outlet for a team desperate for a breather.

Substitutes & Manager

Harry Maguire - 5/10

Came on in the 22nd minute to restore a semblance of order. While United still conceded twice more, his presence in the box helped handle some of the aerial bombardment, though he lacked the pace to deal with Liverpool's late surges.

Joshua Zirkzee - 4/10

Introduced at half-time for Cunha, Zirkzee fared little better. He found himself dropping very deep just to get a touch of the ball, leaving United with no presence in the opposition penalty area.

Mason Mount - 4/10

Entered the match in the 65th minute but could not stem the tide. The game was largely over by the time he arrived, and he struggled to get close to Liverpool's dominant midfielders.

Noussair Mazraoui - 5/10

Replaced Dorgu in the 65th minute. He was slightly more disciplined defensively than the man he replaced but offered zero threat going forward.

Andrey Santos - N/A

Came on in the 88th minute when the result was already a foregone conclusion.

Mauricio Pochettino - 3/10

While the red card was out of his control, the team's total lack of a secondary plan was alarming. The substitution of Mbeumo for Maguire was a reactive move that failed to stop the bleeding, and the side looked tactically illiterate once reduced to ten men.