Manchester United handed potential headache! Bournemouth's teenage Eli Junior Kroupi sensation could return from injury this weekend

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Bournemouth have received a significant boost ahead of their trip to Old Trafford as teenage sensation Eli Junior Kroupi has returned to first-team training. The highly-rated forward could be in line to make his first appearance of the season against Manchester United this Sunday after a lengthy layoff.

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Long-awaited return for Cherries starlet

Kroupi has finally made his return to first-team training, handing manager Marco Rose a massive boost ahead of the club's upcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester United. The 20-year-old has been out of action since July after suffering a fractured metatarsal during the Cherries' pre-season training camp in Austria. The injury was particularly frustrating as it occurred while the youngster was taking a shot during a session, necessitating surgery later that month to repair the damage and setting him on a long road to recovery.

While the initial medical outlook suggested that the France Under-21 international might remain on the sidelines until November, his progress has exceeded expectations. After several weeks of intense rehabilitation and a period of isolated individual work on the grass earlier this month, the forward has rejoined the main group.





Rose confirms selection possibility

Rose has confirmed that Kroupi is nearing a competitive return, though he will not be involved in the club's Europa League clash with AC Milan on Thursday. Because the forward was in the early stages of his recovery when the European registration deadlines passed, he was omitted from the squad list for the group stages. However, Rose hinted that the Premier League encounter at Old Trafford could be the stage for his season debut. "Junior is back into the team training, but not on the UEFA list," Rose explained. "But maybe we can have him for some minutes in Manchester."

The player has met the necessary fitness benchmarks to be considered for a place on the bench. Kroupi had personally targeted the Manchester United fixture for his comeback, and although the medical staff were determined not to rush the process, his successful integration into full sessions has cleared the way for a potential cameo.





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Impact of the teenage sensation

Kroupi’s importance to Bournemouth cannot be overstated following his breakthrough year in England. During his debut campaign, the former Lorient attacker established himself as a premier talent, finishing as the club’s leading scorer with 13 league goals. His ability to find the net and his intelligent movement off the ball saw him linked with some of the biggest names in world football. Indeed, clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Barcelona were all credited with an interest in the youngster before the pre-season injury effectively put an end to any talk of a high-profile summer transfer.

In his absence, Rose has turned to other attacking options, including Brazilian forward Evanilson and summer arrival Alvaro Rodriguez, to lead the line. While they have performed admirably, the return of a player who contributed so heavily to their goal tally last season adds a different dimension to the Cherries' front line. As the South Coast club prepares to face a Manchester United side looking for consistency, the reintroduction of a player who could get some minutes could be the deciding factor.