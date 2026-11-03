A defensive heavyweight returns! Arsenal welcome William Saliba back as Arteta gets timely injury boost

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Arsenal have received a massive boost ahead of the festive period with the news that William Saliba has officially returned to first-team training. The French international, who has been sidelined since the World Cup, is now back in the fold as the Gunners look to maintain their position at the summit of the Premier League table.

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The return of a French titan

Arteta is facing the kind of selection headache that most managers across Europe would dream of. After a lengthy absence due to a back injury sustained during France's World Cup campaign, Saliba is finally back in the mix. The 25-year-old was a fundamental pillar of the Arsenal side that ended a 22-year wait for a league title last season, and his recovery marks a significant milestone for the club's medical department. While the Gunners have managed exceptionally well in his absence, the reintroduction of a player who has made four consecutive PFA Team of the Year appearances is a terrifying prospect for their rivals.

Saliba’s injury journey has been a delicate one, involving specialist consultations and a careful rehabilitation process that avoided the need for surgery. Having spent weeks performing individual drills, his transition back to the main group comes at a perfect time. According to BBC Sport, Saliba is part of the Arsenal travelling squad for the next UCL game against Slavia. This inclusion suggests the defender is close to competitive action, providing Arteta with elite defensive cover just as the fixture list begins to congest.

Konsa makes his mark

While Saliba has been watching from the sidelines, summer arrival Ezri Konsa has done more than just fill a gap; he has arguably become indispensable. Joining from Aston Villa in a deal worth £55m, the England international has transitioned seamlessly into the North London environment. Partnering Gabriel Magalhaes, Konsa has been a vital part of a backline that has surrendered only five goals in their first nine matches. This defensive solidity has allowed Arsenal to reclaim their spot at the top of the table, proving that the recruitment strategy over the summer was pinpoint in its execution.

The manager described the way the former Villa man has adapted as "unbelievable" when speaking to BBC Sport. Konsa brought a wealth of experience to London, having made 286 appearances during his time in the Midlands, which included a Europa League triumph. His physical presence and speed have quickly endeared him to the Emirates faithful, especially following a dominant performance in a historic win against Liverpool at Anfield.

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The dilemma for Arteta now lies in whether to disrupt a partnership that some pundits are already labelling as the finest in world football, or to find a way to incorporate both Konsa and Saliba into the same starting eleven.

Tactical flexibility and the road ahead

One potential solution for Arteta is moving Konsa to the right-back position, a role he is familiar with from his international duties with England. This would allow Saliba to resume his celebrated partnership with Gabriel in the heart of the defence. With Ben White and Jurrien Timber also competing for minutes on the flanks, the depth at Arsenal’s disposal is currently unparalleled in the top flight. This abundance of riches ensures that the Gunners are well-equipped to fight on multiple fronts, including the Champions League and the FA Cup.