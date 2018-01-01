15:27 2018/12/21

Daniel Addo's miss from close range came back to haunt Gokulam Kerala FC...

Indian Arrows registered their second win in I-League after defeating Gokulam Kerala 1-0 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Friday evening.

Amarjit Singh scored (66') the from the penalty spot after Vikram Singh was brought down inside the 18-yard box by Guilherme Castro.

Gokulam Kerala coach Bino George made four changes to the line-up that drew 1-1 against Real Kashmir. Familiar faces like Pritam Singh, Arjun Jayaraj, Abhishek Das and D Bhagat were rested and fringe players like Rohit Mirza, Nasar PA, Deepak K and Jishnu Bala Krishnan were handed a rare start.

On the other hand, Floyd Pinto made a solitary change to the starting XI as Narender made way for Rahul KP.

It was a snoozefest for the first 20 minutes until Boris Singh decided to take matters in his own hands with a solo run from midfield. The right-back-turned-left midfielder showed a clean pair of heels to Fabricio Ortiz and just when he should have shot at goal, he decided to set up Vikram Singh and in the process gave away possession to Gokulam.

Around the half-hour mark, Rahim Ali could have drawn first blood but his screamer from long range was denied by the woodwork with Arnab Sarma nowhere in sight.

Rahul KP was giving a tough time to Daniel Addo on the right flank with his pace and the Ghanian defender had to go in the books of the referee just at the nick of half-time after he fouled the winger in his attempt to stop Rahul's progress.

Gokulam got the first significant chance of the match just after the hour mark when Guilhermo Castro swung in a free-kick but Addo could not convert from handshaking distance from goal.



Indian Arrows broke the deadlock when Amarjit Singh converted a spot-kick in the 66th minute after Vikram Pratap was brought down inside the box by Addo.

Indian Arrows will host Churchill Brothers on December 30 whereas Gokulam Kerala will continue their journey on the road and take on Aizawl FC on December 29.













