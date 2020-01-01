Mumbai City had to wait until the added time to break the deadlock against a 10-man FC Goa...

Adam Le Fondre's late penalty (90+5') secured a win for against a 10-man at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

FC Goa were dominant and looked more likely to break the deadlock but a red card offence from Redeem Tlang at the end of the first half put the team in a spot of bother. Mumbai City couldn't find the opening even with the numerical advantage until Lenny Rodrigues handled the ball inside the box to allow Le Fondre to step up and convert the spot-kick.

Both teams underwent a few changes after their winless starts to the season. Juan Ferrando made three alterations to the team which drew against . Saviour Gama, Redeem Tlang and Alberto Noguera replaced Sanson Pereira, Princeton Rebello and Jorge Ortiz.

Lobera, on the other hand, made four changes in Mumbai lineup as Amey Ranawade, Cy Goddard, Mourtada Fall and Farukh Choudhary came in place of Mohammed Rakip and Bartholomew Ogbeche, injured Raynier Fernandes and the suspended Ahmed Jahouh,

Goa looked the dominant side in the first half as they enjoyed plenty of the ball and created several chances to score. They were more fluent in their gameplay compared to Mumbai who failed to settle into the game throughout the first half. Lobera missed Ahmed Jahouh’s services at the centre of the park as his team failed to create chances without the Moroccan midfielder dictating play.

Igor Angulo came close to scoring his third goal of the season in the eighth minute of the match when he received pass inside the box from Alberto Noguera but his heavy first touch allowed Sarthak Golui to close the gap and block his effort.

After a stale period of play, the home team were jolted with a blow in the final few minutes of the first half when Redeem Tlang lunged into a tackle on Hernan Santana with a high foot. The awful tackle was punished with a red card, reducing Goa to 10 men.

Goa were able to maintain the same momentum after the restart and continued to create chances. Angulo had an early chance after the break to score the opening goal. After receiving a pass from Len Doungel at the centre of the pitch, the forward did well to dribble through the middle and skip past Fall but his effort from the edge of the box rolled wide.

They once again got a chance to break the deadlock in the 60th minute. Lenny Rodrigues whipped in a cross into the box and Ivan Gonzalez attempted a shot. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh produced a stunning reflex save to keep the scoreline intact.

The easiest chance of the match fell to Mandar Rao Dessai who had an empty net in front of him when Le Fondre drilled a low cross into the box from the right but the former Goa skipper couldn't connect properly and ended up sending the ball into the stands.

Lobera's side finally scored in the dying minutes of the match after Lenny Rodrigues handled the ball inside the box and gave away a penalty. Le Fondre scored his maiden ISL goal from the spot and secured three points for his team.