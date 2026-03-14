Zitha Kwinika targets Kaizer Chiefs' redemption as the defender warns against unpredictable Durban City challenge - 'It's not easy to say you know how they’ll come on the day'
Redemption on the cards at FNB Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has opened up on the tactical challenges posed by Durban City FC as the Glamour Boys prepare for a high-stakes Premier Soccer League encounter on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.
Following a dramatic turn of events, Amakhosi have endured a disappointing run that has left their supporters frustrated and searching for answers.
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'Well-coached team'
Speaking ahead of the crucial fixture, Zitha Kwinika explained why City remain a tough nut to crack, despite Amakhosi claiming victory in their previous meeting earlier this season.
“I think they [Durban City] are a well-coached team, they are organised, and they change shape within the game in terms of how they play. Sometimes they stay a bit back and then in moments they go out in transition,” the versatile defender explained as per FARPost.
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Tactical unpredictability the main threat
Kwinika believes that the City's ability to adapt their system makes them a unique threat in the league.
“It’s not a team that’s easy to say you know how they’ll come on the day. So based on that, we have to prepare well. We have been trying to prepare for all phases of the game, which gives us an opportunity to do what’s required on the day and deal with situations as they arise.”
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CAF qualification still a priority at Naturena
To secure the much-needed three points, the 32-year-old stressed that the team has been working tirelessly in training to prepare for every tactical scenario. And he had previously expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to stay on track while reflecting on the club’s ambitions amid a challenging run.
“I think it is a realistic target for us with 12 games to play. Us getting maximum points in a lot of games is an opportunity to get back where we want to be, which is meeting our target we set for the season. So, it is realistic. The focus is on taking each game at a time and getting maximum points. Where we are is still within our target," he said.