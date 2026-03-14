Zitha Kwinika targets Kaizer Chiefs' redemption as the defender warns against unpredictable Durban City challenge - 'It's not easy to say you know how they’ll come on the day'

To secure the much-needed three points, the 32-year-old stressed that the team has been working tirelessly in training to prepare for every tactical scenario. And he had previously expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to stay on track while reflecting on the club’s ambitions amid a challenging run.

“I think it is a realistic target for us with 12 games to play. Us getting maximum points in a lot of games is an opportunity to get back where we want to be, which is meeting our target we set for the season. So, it is realistic. The focus is on taking each game at a time and getting maximum points. Where we are is still within our target," he said.