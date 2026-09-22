Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083640861.jpgBestimage
Adhe Makayasa

Zinedine Zidane era begins as Maxence Lacroix reveals immense 'pride' working with France legend at Clairefontaine

M. Lacroix
Z. Zidane
France
UEFA Nations League A
Chelsea
Premier League

Zinedine Zidane formally launched his tenure in charge of France on Monday by conducting his inaugural training session at Clairefontaine. Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix could not hide his admiration after stepping onto the pitch alongside the legendary former playmaker as Les Bleus kick off a UEFA Nations League campaign this autumn.

  • Training begins under legend

    Zidane's managerial era with France officially got under way with an inaugural training session at Clairefontaine ahead of their UEFA Nations League opener against Turkey. Only 12 of the 23-man squad took part in the initial workout at Les Bleus' national football centre. Chelsea centre-back Lacroix, who has earned seven caps since his senior debut in the United States in March 2026, relished the chance to take instructions from the newly appointed tactician.

    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1083648148.jpgABACAPRESS

    Defender dismisses camp pressure

    Having an iconic figure like Zidane overseeing drills did little to intimidate Lacroix during their first session together. The 26-year-old instead viewed the occasion as a tremendous privilege in his fledgling international career.

    Dismissing suggestions of any anxiety working under Zidane at Clairefontaine, Lacroix insisted: "No pressure. It's just a great source of pride to share the pitch with him."

    Recounting their initial group exchanges during technical drills, the defender added: "We were able to talk with him, all in a group, so that was cool."

  • Tactical evolution gathers pace

    An intensive three-week camp grants Zidane valuable time to imprint his tactical philosophy as Didier Deschamps' successor. The opening session focused largely on ball work, with the legendary former midfielder joining in the drills to show his technical quality remains firmly intact. A relaxed yet purposeful atmosphere at Clairefontaine is already helping the squad adapt seamlessly to this new international era.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1083647928.jpgABACAPRESS

    Nations League hurdles await

    Les Bleus embark on a demanding four-match run, visiting Turkey on September 25 before tackling Belgium and Italy between September 28 and October 5, 2026. This congested schedule will test France's defensive depth and offers Lacroix an ideal audition for a regular starting berth. Delivering strong performances throughout the autumn window remains imperative to ensure Zidane enjoys an authoritative start in the dugout.

UEFA Nations League A
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
France crest
France
FRA
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU