Zimbabwe head coach Kaitano Tembo on Jonah Fabisch’s move to Golden Arrows – ‘Look at how Divine Lunga changed his story because of Arrows’

Zimbabwe head coach Kaitano Tembo has reacted with enthusiasm to midfielder Jonah Fabisch’s move to Premier Soccer League side Golden Arrows, describing the switch as a crucial step for his international career.

After leaving German 3. Liga outfit Erzgebirge Aue, the 24-year-old midfielder attracted massive interest from several PSL clubs before ultimately committing his long-term future to the Durban-based side.

The move marks Fabisch's first stint in African club football, a transition that Tembo believes will pay dividends for both the player and the national team.

Speaking on the significance of the transfer, Tembo insisted that swapping Germany’s lower leagues for the PSL is a strategic step forward, granting Fabisch the continental exposure needed to elevate his career.

“For me, this is the right step at the right time. South African football will give him far more exposure than he would have got in the German lower tiers.

"Here, every match is watched across the continent,” Tembo said, as reported by FARPost.



