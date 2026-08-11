Zimbabwe head coach Kaitano Tembo on Jonah Fabisch’s move to Golden Arrows – ‘Look at how Divine Lunga changed his story because of Arrows’
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A strategic leap for the Warriors prospect
Zimbabwe head coach Kaitano Tembo has reacted with enthusiasm to midfielder Jonah Fabisch’s move to Premier Soccer League side Golden Arrows, describing the switch as a crucial step for his international career.
After leaving German 3. Liga outfit Erzgebirge Aue, the 24-year-old midfielder attracted massive interest from several PSL clubs before ultimately committing his long-term future to the Durban-based side.
The move marks Fabisch's first stint in African club football, a transition that Tembo believes will pay dividends for both the player and the national team.
Speaking on the significance of the transfer, Tembo insisted that swapping Germany’s lower leagues for the PSL is a strategic step forward, granting Fabisch the continental exposure needed to elevate his career.
“For me, this is the right step at the right time. South African football will give him far more exposure than he would have got in the German lower tiers.
"Here, every match is watched across the continent,” Tembo said, as reported by FARPost.
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Following the Divine Lunga blueprint
Tembo pointed to history as evidence of how Abafana Bes’thende can act as a springboard for Zimbabwean talent, citing a current national team star as the primary example of success in Durban.
“That exposure is what Jonah needs to take the next step.
"The PSL is very tough, it’s visible, and it’s respected. Arrows is a top-eight team and is a good platform to rise.
"Look at how Divine Lunga changed his story because of Arrows,” Tembo explained, highlighting the left-back's rise to prominence through the club’s ranks.
The coach is confident that the midfielder possesses the technical floor required to dominate the middle of the park for his new club.
“Thankfully, he has all the attributes, technique and game understanding.
"I see no reason why he can’t be Arrows’ best midfielder.
"Jonah is a key part of our future in Zimbabwe,” Tembo added.
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A gateway to Africa's elite giants
Tembo’s ambitions for Fabisch do not stop at Golden Arrows; he believes the move could eventually lead to the midfielder joining the continent's most prestigious institutions.
“We are building around players like him.
"If he takes this opportunity seriously, I have no doubt he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in Africa, teams like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, and it could even open the door to giants like Al Ahly down the line,” the former SuperSport United manager remarked.
This path from Durban to the Soweto giants or even the Egyptian powerhouses is a well-trodden one for talented internationals in the PSL.
Tembo’s comments serve as both a vote of confidence and a challenge to Fabisch to maximize his time at Arrows.
By performing consistently in a league that is heavily scouted by the continent’s wealthiest clubs, the 24-year-old has placed himself in a shop window that offers far more upward mobility than the regional leagues of Germany.
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Enhanced monitoring for the national team
Beyond the player’s individual development, the move offers a practical advantage for the Zimbabwe national team setup, allowing the coaching staff to keep a much closer eye on Fabisch’s form and fitness.
Tembo admitted that the logistical ease of tracking a player in South Africa compared to Germany is a major benefit for his selection process.
“Coming to South Africa will also be helpful for us in terms of monitoring him for the Zimbabwe national team. It’s easier to track his progress week in, week out,” Tembo stated.
Fabisch arrived in Durban with a pedigree that includes development at Hamburger SV, as well as spells with FC Magdeburg II and Erzgebirge Aue.
However, his decision to move to Africa represents a bold new chapter aimed at solidifying his place in the Warriors' starting XI.
With the Premier Soccer League new season already underway, all eyes will be on how the German-born midfielder adapts to the heat and physical demands of Durban football.
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