ZESCO United respond to Kaizer Chiefs' reported interest in Zambian midfielder as next PSL transfer window edges closer to opening
- ZESCO United
Chiefs' interest in Zambian star
Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in ZESCO United midfielder Luka Mutoshi as they set their sights on building a solid squad for next season.
The 22-year-old central midfielder is said to have been spotted by the Soweto giants when they faced his Zambian club in this season's CAF Confederation Cup.
Interest in Mutoshi comes as Chiefs are keen on improving their creativity ahead of next term.
- ZESCO United
ZESCO respond to Chiefs' reported interest in Mutoshi
Zesco United chief executive officer James Ngoma has responded to the said interest of Chiefs in the Mutoshi, and he says they have not been approached by the Soweto giants.
“We have not received any correspondence regarding that. No, we have not received any, and this is only a rumour from South Africa,” Ngoma told Soccer Laduma.
- Backpagepix
Chiefs' tricky transfer situation
With Amakhosi co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef said to be leaving Chiefs at the end of this season, it might be tricky for Chiefs to start planning for next season.
Should sporting director Kaizer Motaung start engaging players for next season, that might be against the preferences of the incoming coach.
It is a situation that could spark talk of interference from club management.
- Backpage
Chiefs' midfield problems
Transfer reports on Mutoshi come as former Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe feels the Amakhosi midfield needs some fixing.
"The midfield is letting the defence down then the chances of defending well will be slim," Shongwe told KickOff.
"The midfield is critical to any team because they are the heartbeat. You can't play once the midfield is dead.
"[Lebohang] Maboe is coming to correct that, and Siphesihle Ndlovu is joining in, we are hoping they are going to survive longer with these combinations."