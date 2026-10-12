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Zaniolo to CM: “Roma was my best experience, but I would do many things differently. I want to earn my place at the World Cup with Italy. Gasperini? A visionary”

N. Zaniolo
Italy
Roma
Udinese
Originals

Second part of the exclusive interview with the Juventus striker.

His time at Roma and his hopes of playing for Italy have brought intense emotions, shifting expectations and bonds broken and repaired, leaving lasting memories. Speaking exclusively to Calciomercato e Goal, Nicolò Zaniolo reflected on his time at Roma and his continuing dream of playing for Italy. He also discussed the choices that have shaped him, including some he would not make again. Playing for Italy at a World Cup remains his biggest dream and the top priority of his playing career.


Read here about Udinese, the AC Milan rumours, a contract renewal and details of the Juventus squad



For more on playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao, read here

  • Mancini’s new era with the Azzurri

    Your injury forced you to leave the national team's training camp while you were receiving treatment. What was the atmosphere like among the squad at Coverciano? How do you see this new chapter for the Azzurri?

    "The national team must be a constant goal and dream for every Italian footballer, because when you wear the Italy shirt you represent an entire nation. In the few days I was there, I immediately sensed the desire to do well, to make a fresh start and to take Italy back where they belong. Head coach Mancini has quickly made his mark, and I'm confident this new chapter will bring great satisfaction. For me, looking to the future, I know that wearing the Italy shirt is a privilege that must be earned, and the pitch is the best judge."

  • Regret over Zenica?

    Do you regret not being in Zenica and, as a result, at the last World Cup?

    “More than a personal regret, it’s a regret for all Italians. It doesn’t matter who was on the pitch; what mattered was getting there, and we didn’t manage it. Now we roll up our sleeves: in four years, there will be another chance. A new cycle has begun, and we hope this will be the time we return Italy to the stage where they belong.”

  • World Cup the target. We’d all like the Serie A title, but...

    What are your goals for the future and at Udinese?

    "I always set myself short-term goals. Right now, I just want to get back on the pitch and compete at my level with Udinese. My biggest dream remains to play at a World Cup with Italy. With the club, the aim is to match or better last year's 50 points. Can we talk about Europe? We have to be humble. I can tell you that we would certainly like to win the Serie A title, but we're not the only ones... The team are strong, we can do great things, but there are many well-equipped sides, so we have to be realistic."


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  • The role

    Your role in Udine and with the national team has changed a great deal over time. Is "No 10 playing up front" a fair way to describe you today?

    "I've played a lot of roles in my career: I started as a central midfielder, on the side of midfield, before moving to the right at Roma. Injuries have taken away some of the explosiveness I had when covering the whole flank and have moved me further infield. I think attacking midfield is my perfect position: I need to see the goal in front of me, not have it behind me. I can shoot from distance and set up my team-mates. Those are all things I do well."

  • Roma, the best experience; many things I wouldn’t do again

    You mentioned Roma. Looking back, would you change any of the decisions you made or anything about your time at the club?

    "My spell at Roma was one of the most important and educational experiences of my life. I carry great joys with me – winning the Conference League, making my debut at the Bernabéu, scoring my first Serie A goal with Sassuolo – but disappointments too. I left many friends in Rome, my wife is from Rome, my first child was born there... we are even thinking of moving back there when my career ends. Perhaps there are many things I would not do again, but without those mistakes and injuries as serious as the cruciate ligament injuries, I would not be the person and athlete I am today. They taught me to look after my body, my diet and injury prevention. Now I do not go onto the pitch without doing preventive work. I was sorry to end my relationship with the Roma community somewhat abruptly; I still cheer them on and support them"


  • Roma are now dreaming big under Gasperini, whom you worked with at Atalanta. What do you remember about him? Can we talk about the Scudetto?

    "Gasperini is an incredible manager. He gets 120% out of every player and makes you soar physically and mentally. At Atalanta, I was coming back from a problem with my fifth metatarsal and couldn't fully meet his demands, but I had the honour of being coached by a visionary like him. Wherever he goes, he leaves his mark, and Roma are flying this year. They will certainly be able to have their say in the race for the Serie A title."