His time at Roma and his hopes of playing for Italy have brought intense emotions, shifting expectations and bonds broken and repaired, leaving lasting memories. Speaking exclusively to Calciomercato e Goal, Nicolò Zaniolo reflected on his time at Roma and his continuing dream of playing for Italy. He also discussed the choices that have shaped him, including some he would not make again. Playing for Italy at a World Cup remains his biggest dream and the top priority of his playing career.





Read here about Udinese, the AC Milan rumours, a contract renewal and details of the Juventus squad







For more on playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao, read here