From Roma to Turkey via England and the Premier League, Nicolò Zaniolo has faced European football's elite throughout his career. From his relationship with José Mourinho, to his spell at Aston Villa in a league like "the NBA of football", the Udinese forward told Calciomercato e Goal exclusively how he tested himself in different settings. Of the many stadiums he has visited, Galatasaray's was one of the most fervent. Rafael Leao has now ended up there. Was it the right choice?





Read the section on Udinese, the Milan rumours and contract renewal, and interesting details about the Udinese squad here





The section on Roma and his dreams with the national team is here



