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Zaniolo to CM: “Leao was right to go to Galatasaray. I wanted the Premier League; it’s the NBA of football. Mourinho is a magician, and there’s a backstory...”

Aston Villa
Galatasaray
Transfers
Roma
Udinese
AC Milan
N. Zaniolo
J. Mourinho
R. Leao

Third part of the exclusive interview with the Juventus striker.

From Roma to Turkey via England and the Premier League, Nicolò Zaniolo has faced European football's elite throughout his career. From his relationship with José Mourinho, to his spell at Aston Villa in a league like "the NBA of football", the Udinese forward told Calciomercato e Goal exclusively how he tested himself in different settings. Of the many stadiums he has visited, Galatasaray's was one of the most fervent. Rafael Leao has now ended up there. Was it the right choice?


Read the section on Udinese, the Milan rumours and contract renewal, and interesting details about the Udinese squad here


The section on Roma and his dreams with the national team is here


  • Mourinho

    You excelled under José Mourinho, recording your most goals and assists in a season with him as manager. What makes him truly 'Special'?

    “Mourinho is ‘Special’ in every way: in how he manages people, on the pitch, in his vision of the game. There are so many stories I could tell... One of them? It’s about the Conference final: I was competing with another player for a place, and his entire staff advised him to play the other player instead of me. But Mourinho replied: ‘No, Nicolò has to play tomorrow because he’ll score.’ Other times he would come into the dressing room and say: ‘Tomorrow we’ll start strongly, put them under pressure and go 1-0 up,’ and the next day we would start strongly and go 1-0 up. He’s a master. Off the pitch, he has helped me enormously. We still keep in touch on WhatsApp; sometimes he messages me, sometimes I message him. The fact that a manager who has coached world-class players takes the time, of his own accord, to ask how I am shows the greatness of the man before that of the coach.”


  • Aston Villa and the Premier League

    You had a spell at Aston Villa. Did you expect more from your time in the Premier League? What was it like, and what didn't work out?

    "The Premier League is the NBA of football, and honestly it was a dream of mine to play there. I also thought my style was perfect for that kind of football. At first I played often, in an incredible season in which we finished by qualifying for the Champions League. But there was a huge amount of competition up front, with stars like Diaby, Watkins, Rogers and Bailey... The standard was extremely high, and I also needed time to adapt on the pitch, in everyday life and culturally. And I have to be honest: I missed Italy a lot. Still, I think I had some great moments, like winning 2-0 against Arsenal when I was in the starting line-up. It's an experience that has enriched me personally, and I'm happy to have helped a club as important as Aston Villa reach the Champions League."

  • The stadiums close to our hearts

    You've played in some iconic, hugely important stadiums. Which one stirred the strongest emotions? Galatasaray's, perhaps, because of the atmosphere?

    "That’s true (laughs, ed.). I’ve played in fantastic stadiums like Anfield, Old Trafford, San Siro and the Olimpico... At Galatasaray, the support is unreal. You can’t hear a team-mate a metre away and have to speak into his ear. Every match, there are 50,000 to 60,000 passionate fans; it always feels like a Champions League final. And the Olimpico, of course... I don’t even need to say it: when the crowd get behind you, it’s like starting 1-0 up. But the stadium that has stayed with me most is the Bernabéu. Playing Real Madrid-Roma there, my first competitive match at that level, is something I’ll never forget."

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  • Leao to Galatasaray? He did well

    Leao moved from Milan to Galatasaray in the last transfer window. As someone who has played there, do you think he made the right decision?

    "I think so. Leao is a world-class player, one of the best wingers around. Galatasaray are a prestigious club, they play in the Champions League, and Turkish football is growing enormously, bringing in stars such as Osimhen and Sané. If he had the opportunity to play for Galatasaray and play in the Champions League with them, he certainly made the right decision. I wish him all the best and hope he keeps enjoying himself and showing everyone how good he is. Even though I don't know him personally, I instinctively like him."