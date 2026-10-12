After your permanent move from Galatasaray, there was talk of a new contract this summer. How much truth was there in the reports linking you with other clubs, such as AC Milan, and what made you stay in Udine?
"It was a slightly turbulent summer that made me reflect and understand what I really wanted. My intention was always to stay here, because I've been really happy. Udinese are like a family to me: they welcomed me, supported me and helped me in every way. I feel a strong sense of belonging and gratitude towards this club. There are a lot of contractual considerations in football... there were some brief negotiations, but fortunately everything worked out. The other clubs? When you have a good season, it's normal for there to be reports linking you with big clubs, but I wanted to hear from Udinese first. They wanted to keep me, and now it's up to me to repay their faith on the pitch."
Who is the best player among your Udinese team-mates? And who is the most likeable?
We have lots of very young players with great potential, but also others with real quality, such as Solet and Davis... Ekkelenkamp and Okoye too. Picking just one would be disrespectful. The most likeable? Without doubt Soltet (laughs, editor's note), but Okoye too!