Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
cm grafica udinese zaniolo
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Zaniolo to CM: “Alaba is a show of strength from Udinese. Milan? There were rumours about the big clubs, but I wanted to stay”

N. Zaniolo
Udinese
AC Milan
Lazio
Transfers

First part of the exclusive interview with the Juventus striker.

His focus is on the present, his ambitions and proving himself. Nicolò Zaniolo has chosen to start afresh at Udinese twice. A year ago, he returned home to find consistency and make his mark. This summer, after weeks of extensive discussions, he chose to stay and dream bigger.

Looking back on his time in Friuli, the Italian forward spoke candidly in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Calciomercato e Goal about his own ambitions, the team's goals and life away from the pitch.


READ ABOUT ROMA AND HIS DREAMS WITH THE NATIONAL TEAM HERE

READ ABOUT PLAYING ABROAD, MOURINHO AND LEAO HERE

  • I’m feeling better, we’re coming back stronger

    Let's start with the season, which is about to resume after the break. You started well, then things stalled a little before the break. What should we expect from this Udinese side when play resumes? And how are you doing with your injury?

    We started very strongly in the first two matches, beating Monza and drawing with Como. After that, the start wasn't what we had set out to achieve, and we know we need to improve certain things. We talk among ourselves every day to try to improve what we've been lacking recently. The break has certainly helped us work better, come together again and find extra motivation. We're starting again, and we have to come back stronger. As for me, personally, everything is fine. I had a small setback after the injury, but the medical staff and I are doing a lot of good work. I'm at the training ground every day working on my recovery, and soon I'll be able to make an important contribution to this team again.

  • Alaba is a great champion

    Udine already has you, Ekkelenkamp and Davis, and now Alaba has arrived too. Are Udinese once again becoming a major reference point and a launchpad, not only in Italy but across Europe?

    "Udinese are certainly a historic Italian club who, by their nature, have always had great players and plenty of talent. David [Alaba]'s arrival shows the strength of the club, who do not want to stop at last year's positive season but are aiming for even greater things. I don't need to describe David: he's a great champion, he's played for teams such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and he will certainly bring us a great deal of experience and a winning mentality. We're delighted to have him with us. He arrived with the utmost humility, which is ultimately what distinguishes a great champion from a player who is simply very good. I can only speak well of him. He's one of the players we needed, and I can't wait to play with him.

  • Runjaic’s secrets

    Can you tell us something interesting about Kosta Runjaic? What kind of manager is he, and what has he brought from his time abroad? We get to know him through a language barrier that perhaps hides a little of his personality...

    He's very direct. If he has something positive to say, he says it, and he's just as open when he has something negative to say. I really like his approach. It's practical and centred on the group. You can have the strongest team in the world, but you won't get far without unity and togetherness. He puts a lot of work into that. Last year we had a great season, thanks in part to him. We hope we can smile again because we deserve to, given how hard we work during the week.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • The contract renewal and transfer rumours

    After your permanent move from Galatasaray, there was talk of a new contract this summer. How much truth was there in the reports linking you with other clubs, such as AC Milan, and what made you stay in Udine?

    "It was a slightly turbulent summer that made me reflect and understand what I really wanted. My intention was always to stay here, because I've been really happy. Udinese are like a family to me: they welcomed me, supported me and helped me in every way. I feel a strong sense of belonging and gratitude towards this club. There are a lot of contractual considerations in football... there were some brief negotiations, but fortunately everything worked out. The other clubs? When you have a good season, it's normal for there to be reports linking you with big clubs, but I wanted to hear from Udinese first. They wanted to keep me, and now it's up to me to repay their faith on the pitch."


    Who is the best player among your Udinese team-mates? And who is the most likeable?

    We have lots of very young players with great potential, but also others with real quality, such as Solet and Davis... Ekkelenkamp and Okoye too. Picking just one would be disrespectful. The most likeable? Without doubt Soltet (laughs, editor's note), but Okoye too!