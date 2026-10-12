His focus is on the present, his ambitions and proving himself. Nicolò Zaniolo has chosen to start afresh at Udinese twice. A year ago, he returned home to find consistency and make his mark. This summer, after weeks of extensive discussions, he chose to stay and dream bigger.

Looking back on his time in Friuli, the Italian forward spoke candidly in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Calciomercato e Goal about his own ambitions, the team's goals and life away from the pitch.





READ ABOUT ROMA AND HIS DREAMS WITH THE NATIONAL TEAM HERE



READ ABOUT PLAYING ABROAD, MOURINHO AND LEAO HERE