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cm grafica udinese zaniolo
Emanuele Tramacere
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Zaniolo to CM: “Alaba, a show of strength from Udinese. Milan? There were rumours about the big clubs, but I wanted to stay”

N. Zaniolo
Udinese
AC Milan
Lazio
Transfers

First part of the exclusive interview with the Juventus striker.

For Nicolò Zaniolo, the present is about ambition and a desire to keep proving his worth. He has twice chosen to start afresh at Udinese . A year ago, he returned home to find consistency and make his mark. This summer, after weeks of extensive discussions, he chose to stay at Udinese and dare to dream bigger.

Looking back on his time in Friuli, the Italian forward spoke openly in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Calciomercato e Goal about his personal and team goals and his interests away from the pitch.


Read the section on Roma and his dreams with Italy here

Read the section on playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao here

  • I’m feeling better, we’re starting again stronger

    Let's start with the season, which is about to resume after the break. You started well, then things faltered a little before the break. What should we expect from Udinese when they return? And how are you doing with your injury?

    We started very strongly in the first two matches, beating Monza and drawing with Como. After that, it wasn't the start we had set out to make, and we know we need to improve certain things. We talk among ourselves every day to try to improve what has been missing during this period. The break has certainly helped us work better, regroup and find extra motivation. We're starting again, and we have to come back stronger. As for me, personally, everything is fine. I had this small setback after the injury, but the medical staff and I are doing a great deal of work. I'm at the training ground every day recovering, and I'll soon be able to return and make an important contribution to this team.

  • Alaba is a great champion

    You're at Udinese alongside Ekkelenkamp and Davis, and now Alaba has arrived too. Are the club becoming a major draw and a springboard again, not just in Italy but across Europe?

    "Udinese are certainly a historic Italian club who, by their nature, have always had great players and plenty of talent. David [Alaba]'s arrival shows the strength of the club, who do not want to stop at last season's positive campaign but are aiming for even greater things. I don't need to describe David: he is a great champion, he has played for teams such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and he will certainly bring us a wealth of experience and a winning mentality. We're delighted to have him with us. He arrived with the utmost humility, which is ultimately what distinguishes a great champion from a player who is simply talented. I can only speak highly of him. He is one of the players we needed, and I can't wait to play with him."

  • Runjaic’s secrets

    Can you share an interesting detail about Kosta Runjaic? What kind of manager is he, and what does he bring from his experiences abroad? Language masks him a little for us...

    The manager is very direct and clear: if he has something positive to say, he says it, and if he has something negative to say, he says that just as openly. I really like his approach. It's a practical way of working, built around the group. In football today, you can have the strongest team you like, but if you don't have unity and togetherness, you won't get far. He focuses heavily on that. Last year we had a great season, thanks in part to him. We hope we can smile again because we deserve to, given how hard we work during the week.

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  • The contract renewal and transfer rumours

    After you signed permanently from Galatasaray this summer, talk of a new contract was inevitable. How much truth was there in the links with other clubs, such as AC Milan, and what made you stay in Udine?

    "It was a somewhat turbulent summer, which made me reflect and understand what I really wanted. My intention was always to stay here, because I've felt really comfortable. Udinese are like a family to me: they have welcomed, supported and helped me in every way. I feel a strong sense of belonging and gratitude towards the club. In football, there are many contractual issues... there was a short negotiation, but fortunately everything worked out. The other clubs? When you have a good season, it's normal for there to be rumours linking you with big clubs, but I wanted to hear from Udinese first. They wanted to keep me, and now it's up to me to repay their faith on the pitch."


    Who's the best of your Udinese team-mates? And who's the funniest?

    We have lots of very young players with potential, but others with quality too, like Solet and Davis... Ekkelenkamp and Okoye as well. Picking just one would be disrespectful. The funniest? Without a doubt Soltet (laughs, ed.), but Okoye too!