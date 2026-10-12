Zaniolo to CM: “Alaba, a show of strength from Udinese. Milan? There were rumours about the big clubs, but I wanted to stay”

For Nicolò Zaniolo, the present is about ambition and a desire to keep proving his worth. He has twice chosen to start afresh at Udinese . A year ago, he returned home to find consistency and make his mark. This summer, after weeks of extensive discussions, he chose to stay at Udinese and dare to dream bigger.

Looking back on his time in Friuli, the Italian forward spoke openly in an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Calciomercato e Goal about his personal and team goals and his interests away from the pitch.





Read the section on Roma and his dreams with Italy here



Read the section on playing abroad, Mourinho and Leao here