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cm grafica udinese zaniolo
Emanuele Tramacere
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Zaniolo to CM – 1: “Alaba is a show of strength from Udinese. Milan? There were rumours about the big clubs, but I wanted to stay”

N. Zaniolo
Udinese
AC Milan
Lazio
Transfers

First part of the exclusive interview with the Juventus striker.

Focused on the present and determined to keep proving his worth, Nicolò Zaniolo has twice chosen to start afresh at Udinese . A year ago, he returned home to find consistency and make his mark. This summer, after weeks of extensive discussions, he chose to stay at Udinese and dream bigger.

His time in Friuli, his personal and team goals and a few matters off the pitch all came up as the Italian forward gave an exclusive, wide-ranging interview to Calciomercato e Goal and made no secret of his ambitions.


  • I’m feeling better, we’re coming back stronger

    Let's start with the season as it resumes after the break. You started well, but things faltered a little before the break. What should we expect from Udinese when you return? And how are you doing with your injury?

    We started very strongly in the first two matches, beating Monza and drawing with Como. After that, it wasn't the start we had set out to make, and we know we need to improve certain things. We talk among ourselves every day to try to improve what we've been lacking recently. The break has certainly helped us work better, come together again and find extra motivation. We're starting again, and we need to come back stronger. As for me personally, everything is fine. I had a small setback after the injury, but the medical staff and I are doing a lot of work. I'm at the training ground every day recovering, and I'll soon be able to return and make an important contribution to this team.

  • Alaba is a great champion

    You're at Udine alongside Ekkelenkamp and Davis, and now Alaba has arrived too. Are Udinese once again becoming a major reference point and a springboard, not just in Italy but across Europe?

    Udinese are a historic Italian club who have always had great players and plenty of talent. David [Alaba]'s arrival shows the club's strength. They don't want to stop after last year's positive season. They're aiming higher. David needs no introduction: he's a great champion who has played for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and he'll bring us a great deal of experience and a winning mentality. We're delighted to have him with us. He arrived with the utmost humility, which is what sets a great champion apart from a player who's simply good. I can only speak well of him. He's one of the players we needed, and I can't wait to play alongside him.

  • Runjaic’s secrets

    Can you tell us something interesting about Kosta Runjaic? What kind of manager is he, and what has he brought back from his experiences abroad? We get to know him through the filter of language, which masks him a little.

    The manager is very direct and clear: if there's something positive to say, he says it, and if there's something negative to say, he says that just as openly. I really like his approach. It's a practical way of working, built around the group. In football today, you can have the strongest team you like, but if you don't have unity and togetherness, you won't get far. He focuses a lot on that. Last year we had a great season thanks in part to him. We hope we can smile again, because we deserve to, given how hard we work during the week.

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  • The contract renewal and the rumours about AC Milan and Lazio

    After your move from Galatasaray became permanent this summer, talk turned to a contract renewal. How much truth was there in reports linking you with other clubs, such as AC Milan or Lazio? Why did you stay in Udine?

    "It was a rather turbulent summer, which made me reflect and understand what I really wanted. My intention was always to stay here, because I've been really happy. Udinese are like a family to me: they welcomed me, supported me and helped me in every way. I feel a strong sense of belonging and gratitude towards the club. There are lots of contractual complexities in football... there were some brief negotiations, but fortunately everything worked out. The other clubs? When you have a good season, it's normal for there to be reports linking you with big clubs, but I wanted to hear from Udinese first. They wanted to keep me, and now it's up to me to repay their faith on the pitch."


    Who is the best of your Udinese team-mates? And who is the most likeable?

    We have so many very young players with potential, as well as other talented players, like Solet, Davis... Ekkelenkamp and Okoye too. Picking just one would be disrespectful. The most likeable? Soltet, without a doubt (laughs, ed.), but Okoye too!