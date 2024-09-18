Zakhele Lepasa, Sipho Mbule, Jayden Adams & other PSL stars who are desperate to leave their clubs before transfer window shutdown

As the transfer window deadline day nears, GOAL shifts focus on players who are keen on getting loan or permanent moves before deadline day.

At this stage of the season, many frustrated players are in constant communication with their agents as they hope to secure moves away from their clubs before transfer deadline day.

The Premier Soccer League's transfer window is set to shut on September 20, and as per norm, there will be various movements, some unexpected while others have been in the pipeline for some time.

A number of high profile players are free agents, including Bongani Zungu, Kermit Erasmus, Keagan Dolly, Siyanda Xulu, Lesedi Kapinga, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Richard Ofori, just to mention a few.

While those are not confined by the transfer window, as free agents can join teams outside of the window period - the focus here is on those who are looking to move away from their current team.

