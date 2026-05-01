SV Rief
Yusuf Maart reveals the truth behind his Kaizer Chiefs exit as the midfielder forced through European dream move to Austrian club SV Ried
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The secret negotiations behind the scenes
Yusuf Maart’s move to SV Ried caught many Kaizer Chiefs supporters off guard, but the midfielder has now revealed that the wheels were in motion long before the 2024/25 season concluded.
Despite being the club captain and a vital figure in the dressing room, Maart was already planning his next step as the Austrian side made their intentions clear during a series of private meetings.
“It was like three months [working on SV Ried transfer] before the league [2024/25 season] ended. They called me for a Zoom meeting with my agent [Karabo Tshabuse], and they asked me if I was willing to come," Maart said on Soccerbeat as quoted by FARPost.
"I told them if everything is good, why not?” .
Speaking on his readiness for the challenge, he added: “If they can sort it out by the club, Chiefs. For me, I’m ready to take the next step.
"That’s how it came about, and obviously, they had a few games in the second division that they needed to win and be guaranteed [Bundesliga promotion].
"To me, they were fully confident that they were going there and were going to make it.”
- SV Ried on Instagram
Why Amakhosi were desperate to keep their captain
The reluctance from the Soweto giants was understandable.
Maart had just cemented his legacy by scoring the winning goal in the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates, a strike that famously ended the club's agonizing 10-year trophy drought.
With the team in transition, the Chiefs hierarchy viewed the 30-year-old as an indispensable leader they could not afford to lose ahead of a new campaign.
“I told them [Chiefs] that it’s a possibility that when the season ends, I can leave. They said Yusuf, ‘let’s see because we need you for a few more seasons,’” Maart explained.
Recalling the resistance he faced from the technical team, he continued, “For me, it was an opportunity at my age.
"They said we can talk again about it. When the team [Ried] got promoted, I went home to enjoy my holiday in Cape Town.
"I came back, trained with the team [Chiefs] for about two or three weeks. But obviously they [Ried] are calling on the other side.
"The Chiefs coaches asked me to stay, but I said it’s an opportunity I don’t want to miss out on playing in Europe and see what it feels.
"They disagreed. But obviously SV Ried were going on the side with the club.”
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The final showdown with Kaizer Motaung Jnr
Matters reached a breaking point when Chiefs were preparing to depart for their pre-season camp in the Netherlands.
Maart, knowing his heart was already set on the Austrian Bundesliga, decided to take matters into his own hands by confronting Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.
The midfielder knew that staying at Naturena would not be fair to the club or himself if his focus was elsewhere.
“I told my agent to talk to Junior [Kaizer Motaung Jnr], and the day before we left for the Netherlands, I came in the morning, and I told Junior that I’m not going with them.
"My agent told me that you don’t need to go if you don’t want to because we have agreed,” Maart revealed.
"He concluded by detailing the emotional finality of the decision: “He said if you go, maybe you can go from the Netherlands to Austria, it doesn’t matter.
"I told them that my mind is already made up, and as a player, if your mind is made up, you won’t get the same player of before, a few seasons ago with the club.
"Then, for about one week, I was at home, doing training on my own. The second week I did more, and after that I left, and I came this side.”
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What comes next for Yusuf Maart?
Maart has had an impressive start to life at SV Ried after making his dream move from Chiefs at the start of the 2025/26 season.
The former Sekhukhune United anchor man has been a mainstay in the starting line-up of the Austrian side.
Maart has featured in 32 appearances across all competitions for Ried, and he will be looking to help his side qualify for the end of season play offs in what would be a fantastic end to their first season in the top flight.