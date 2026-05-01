Yusuf Maart reveals the truth behind his Kaizer Chiefs exit as the midfielder forced through European dream move to Austrian club SV Ried

Yusuf Maart’s move to SV Ried caught many Kaizer Chiefs supporters off guard, but the midfielder has now revealed that the wheels were in motion long before the 2024/25 season concluded.

Despite being the club captain and a vital figure in the dressing room, Maart was already planning his next step as the Austrian side made their intentions clear during a series of private meetings.

“It was like three months [working on SV Ried transfer] before the league [2024/25 season] ended. They called me for a Zoom meeting with my agent [Karabo Tshabuse], and they asked me if I was willing to come," Maart said on Soccerbeat as quoted by FARPost.

"I told them if everything is good, why not?” .

Speaking on his readiness for the challenge, he added: “If they can sort it out by the club, Chiefs. For me, I’m ready to take the next step.

"That’s how it came about, and obviously, they had a few games in the second division that they needed to win and be guaranteed [Bundesliga promotion].

"To me, they were fully confident that they were going there and were going to make it.”







