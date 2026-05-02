Yusuf Maart reveals how Kaizer Chiefs fan abuse fuelled his European dream – ’They couldn’t break me’

Yusuf Maart’s tenure at Kaizer Chiefs was a rollercoaster of extreme highs and challenging lows.

After joining from Sekhukhune United in 2022, he immediately earned a spot in the club’s history with a sensational goal from his own half against Orlando Pirates.

However, as the club struggled for consistency, Maart often became the lightning rod for supporter frustration, leading to audible booing from the stands.

Reflecting on those difficult moments, Maart revealed that the negativity did not have the intended effect.

“When I was at Chiefs, I was playing 90 percent of the games. People didn’t like it, you know, fans criticised me.

There was one game where I missed a penalty and everyone booed me,” Maart told Soccerbeat.

“At that time, it motivated me. I got excited because I was feeding off that energy. They never knew what I went through to be where I am today.

They couldn’t break me. They made me stronger.”



