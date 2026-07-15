Young Africans reveal their ambitions for Manqoba Mngqithi's tenure - 'We’d like to become more consistent in competing at that level'
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A clear continental objective
Young Africans CEO Andre Mtine has wasted no time in outlining the high expectations placed upon Manqoba Mngqithi following his move to the Jangwani giants.
After securing a fifth consecutive Tanzanian Premier League title, the club is desperate to translate that domestic stranglehold into success on the grandest stage in African club football.
The appointment of the former Mamelodi Sundowns strategist is seen as the final piece of the puzzle for a team that struggled to navigate the group stages of the CAF Champions League last term.
Mtine emphasized that Mngqithi’s continental pedigree was the deciding factor in bringing him to Dar es Salaam.
Speaking to FARPost, the CEO explained: "Coach Manqoba has had an incredible career.
"When we looked at the qualities we needed, we were talking about experience, particularly in African football.
"He has coached in the CAF Champions League before, and that’s something we value highly."
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Consistency over flash-in-the-pan success
The mandate for the South African mentor is rooted in a desire for sustained excellence rather than sporadic deep runs in continental knockout competitions.
While Yanga reached the CAF Confederation Cup final recently, the leadership wants the club to be a permanent fixture in the final rounds of the Champions League.
This strategic shift led them directly to Mngqithi, who spent years competing at the elite level with Sundowns.
Mtine was blunt about the expectations for the 55-year-old, stating: "We’ve had a relatively successful five years in league football, but we want to do better in the Champions League.
"We’ve reached the final [CAF Confederation Cup] only once in the last five years, and we’d like to become more consistent in competing at that level.
"To achieve that, we needed an experienced coach with a proven track record.
"We believe we’ve found the right fit to help us take the next step. We also appreciate his style of football. We think it suits Young Africans and African football."
- Mamelodi Sundowns
The value of CAF experience
Mngqithi’s resume is bolstered by his involvement in Mamelodi Sundowns' historic 2016 CAF Champions League triumph alongside Pitso Mosimane.
That institutional knowledge is exactly what Yanga felt was missing under previous regimes, including that of Pedro Soares Gonçalves. For Mtine, there is no substitute for the tactical and mental fortitude required to win on the continent.
The CEO further justified the move by highlighting the intangibles the coach brings.
"Experience in the CAF Champions League and continental competitions is crucial.
"You simply can’t replace experience; you have to go through it to have it. That’s one of the qualities Coach Manqoba brings," Mtine noted.
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South African influence in the Kariakoo Derby
Mngqithi’s arrival adds a fascinating tactical sub-plot to the Tanzanian top flight, as he will come face-to-face with fellow South African Steve Barker, who is currently leading Simba SC.
This "South Africanisation" of the Kariakoo Derby is a testament to the rising stock of PSL-bred coaches across the continent.
Fans won't have to wait long to see the rivalry ignite, as the two sides meet in the Community Shield next month.
Mtine believes this trend is no coincidence and reflects the quality of coaching in South Africa.
"The success of South African coaches outside their country speaks for itself.
"I think it started with Pitso Mosimane going to Al Ahly and winning the CAF Champions League. Since then, several other South African coaches have gone abroad and continued to do well.
"I think it’s recognition that the standard of coaching in South Africa is very high.
"Their success across the continent shows the quality of coaches the country continues to produce," the CEO concluded.
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