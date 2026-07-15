Young Africans CEO Andre Mtine has wasted no time in outlining the high expectations placed upon Manqoba Mngqithi following his move to the Jangwani giants.

After securing a fifth consecutive Tanzanian Premier League title, the club is desperate to translate that domestic stranglehold into success on the grandest stage in African club football.

The appointment of the former Mamelodi Sundowns strategist is seen as the final piece of the puzzle for a team that struggled to navigate the group stages of the CAF Champions League last term.

Mtine emphasized that Mngqithi’s continental pedigree was the deciding factor in bringing him to Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to FARPost, the CEO explained: "Coach Manqoba has had an incredible career.

"When we looked at the qualities we needed, we were talking about experience, particularly in African football.

"He has coached in the CAF Champions League before, and that’s something we value highly."