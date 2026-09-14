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Young Africans boss Manqoba Mngqithi explains how Pitso Mosimane's 'winning is everything' approach influenced his coaching and why the 62-year-old is the perfect fit for Bafana Bafana - 'It’s a no-brainer, man'
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Winning is everything
Manqoba Mngqithi has detailed how Pitso Mosimane’s relentless obsession with victory reshaped his entire coaching identity during their legendary partnership at Mamelodi Sundowns.
While Mngqithi has long been associated with a philosophy centred on attractive, flowing football, he admits that working under the man affectionately known as 'Jingles' taught him that the scoreboard must always take precedence over style.
This shift in perspective proved crucial as the duo led the Brazilians to an era of domestic and continental dominance that remains the benchmark for South African club football.
Reflecting on the specific traits he inherited from his former colleague, Mngqithi explained the fundamental difference in their initial approaches and how he learned to adapt.
“I mean, what I like the most about Coach Pitso is that he’s a winning coach. Sometimes he compromises everything else just to get the results,” Mngqithi told FARPost.
“Sometimes with me, I think I make the mistake of wanting this beautiful game of football that people will always admire. But it usually comes at a cost sometimes because you don’t win immediately. But when everything comes together, it becomes such a nice puzzle. But with Coach Pitso, winning is everything, and I like that.”
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Coach Pitso demands what he wants
The transition from Golden Arrows to the high-pressure environment of Sundowns back in 2013 forced Mngqithi to evolve beyond his reputation as a developer of talent.
The expectations at Chloorkop were simple: win every trophy available. This atmosphere, spearheaded by Mosimane, demanded a level of meticulousness that Mngqithi had not previously encountered. He credits this period for sharpening his analytical skills and making him a far more demanding leader in his current role at Tanzanian giants Young Africans, where he continues to apply the lessons learned from the South African icon.
“It also helped me as a coach sometimes to be a little bit shrewd in how I demand my work, because Coach Pitso demands what he wants, and he’s got an eye for detail, probably another person that really helped me to sharpen me in my analysis of the game, because at Sundowns it became a completely different environment from where I was coming from, and Coach Pitso was in the forefront of that, and I will forever be grateful for the lessons learnt from him because I think he really added value in my career,” he said.
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Full Bafana backing
Following Mosimane’s recent reappointment as the head coach of Bafana Bafana, Mngqithi has offered his full backing to the 62-year-old.
Mosimane returns to the national team hot seat for the first time since his 2010–2012 tenure, arriving with a vastly expanded CV that includes three CAF Champions League titles and successful stints across North Africa and the Middle East.
For Mngqithi, there was no other candidate who possessed the same level of gravitas or a more proven track record of delivering success under extreme pressure on the international stage.
The appointment marks a significant moment for the South African Football Association (SAFA), who have opted for a domestic legend to lead the nation's quest for glory.
Mngqithi insists that ignoring a coach of Mosimane's stature would have been a massive oversight by the governing body.
“It’s a no-brainer, man. Pitso has achieved so much outside the country and even in the country. I think it was only fair for SAFA to consider a coach of his calibre,” Mngqithi stated.
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Rewarding those who reach the top
Mngqithi believes that the return of Mosimane is not just about one man, but about the validation of South African coaching as a whole.
He argues that it is essential for the nation to trust its own elite tacticians, rather than constantly looking abroad for solutions.
With Mosimane having coached in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran, he brings a wealth of global experience that Mngqithi feels will be invaluable for the national team's development as they look to build on the foundations laid by previous technical teams.
Closing his assessment of the move, Mngqithi emphasized the importance of rewarding those who have reached the pinnacle of the sport.
“And if they were not to take him, then we would ask ourselves what is wrong with us not empowering our own people or giving these platforms to our own people, because other countries are doing it with their top coaches. And Pitso, I think, is a highflyer among the coaches in South Africa. And he has achieved so much at club level ….I believe he will do very well,” Mngqithi concluded.
As Bafana Bafana enters this new era, the influence of the Mosimane-Mngqithi partnership continues to resonate across African football.
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