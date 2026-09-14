Young Africans boss Manqoba Mngqithi explains how Pitso Mosimane's 'winning is everything' approach influenced his coaching and why the 62-year-old is the perfect fit for Bafana Bafana - 'It’s a no-brainer, man'

Manqoba Mngqithi has detailed how Pitso Mosimane’s relentless obsession with victory reshaped his entire coaching identity during their legendary partnership at Mamelodi Sundowns.

While Mngqithi has long been associated with a philosophy centred on attractive, flowing football, he admits that working under the man affectionately known as 'Jingles' taught him that the scoreboard must always take precedence over style.

This shift in perspective proved crucial as the duo led the Brazilians to an era of domestic and continental dominance that remains the benchmark for South African club football.

Reflecting on the specific traits he inherited from his former colleague, Mngqithi explained the fundamental difference in their initial approaches and how he learned to adapt.

“I mean, what I like the most about Coach Pitso is that he’s a winning coach. Sometimes he compromises everything else just to get the results,” Mngqithi told FARPost.

“Sometimes with me, I think I make the mistake of wanting this beautiful game of football that people will always admire. But it usually comes at a cost sometimes because you don’t win immediately. But when everything comes together, it becomes such a nice puzzle. But with Coach Pitso, winning is everything, and I like that.”



