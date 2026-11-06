Real Madrid was the most dazzling chapter in Ronaldo's career. He arrived as a record signing from Manchester United and left as the Spanish giants' all-time top scorer.

Across nine seasons, he played 438 official matches and scored 450 goals, leading the team to 16 titles. Chief among them were four Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles, alongside two Copa del Rey titles, three UEFA Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cup titles and two Spanish Super Cups.

His move to Juventus in the summer of 2018 laid bare just how hard those goals would be to replace. Real Madrid ended the 2018-2019 season without a major title and crashed out of the Champions League against Ajax, beaten 1-4 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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The club eventually rebuilt and lifted major titles again, but Ronaldo's exit left an attacking void that no one filled overnight.

Karim Benzema offered the clearest proof. His former teammate spoke frankly about the role he played alongside the Portuguese star, explaining that Ronaldo scored 50 goals every season, so he had to adapt to his style of play. The departure, he added, handed him a different role and forced him to shoulder the responsibility of deciding matches. It was telling testimony from a player who benefited from Ronaldo's exit yet refused to downplay what he once gave the team.

Marcelo was even blunter. The Brazilian full-back and close friend of Ronaldo insisted that any team would miss the best player in the world once he walked out the door, and that everyone wished to have Cristiano in their side. This was no mere compliment from a former teammate. It was an acknowledgement of the sheer scale of the loss Real Madrid suffered when one of the greatest stars in their history left.