Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 amid huge fan celebrations, as if coming back to complete an unfinished story at Old Trafford.
He scored 24 goals across all competitions in his first season back and finished as the team's top scorer, despite the slump in results and the problems surrounding the squad.
Erik ten Hag's arrival changed everything between the Portuguese star and the club. His role in the starting line-up shrank, the dispute over how he was handled and his standing within the team escalated, and it all culminated in the famous interview with Piers Morgan, followed by the mutual termination of his contract in November 2022.
Across his two spells with Manchester United, Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 matches and won eight titles. Most notably, he lifted three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the Club World Cup and the FA Cup, as well as two League Cups.
His value in that final season went beyond the numbers. He was one of the few players capable of making a difference in a team struggling to get results.
Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo's former teammate and a club legend, defended those goals in that context. Where, he asked before the player's departure, would Manchester United make up 24 goals if they let him leave? The message was clear about the goalscoring value the team stood to lose, even if the following seasons proved other players could fill the gap.
Ronaldo himself later pointed to deeper problems. He argued that Manchester United needed a complete rebuild of the management, the infrastructure and the entire system, not just a change of players or managers.
His comments sparked wide controversy. Yet the team's decline after his exit and the revolving door of managers revealed that the crisis was never tied to a single player's name.