Wrexham avoid Wayne Rooney-esque mistake as Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac are told Phil Parkinson ‘deserves another full season’ to deliver on Premier League dream

Parkinson has, however, been the man to oversee a meteoric rise in North Wales. He has guided Wrexham - on the back of his appointment in the summer of 2021 - out of the National League and into the Championship.

A record-setting run of three successive promotions was enjoyed before falling agonisingly short in pursuit of a second tier play-off spot last season. The odd question was asked early in the 2025-26 campaign of the tactical approach being favoured by the Red Dragons.

Any doubters were silenced in style, while Reynolds and Mac have spoken of Parkinson - who has passed 270 games at the helm - having a “job for life”. They would appear to be in no rush to implement change in the dugout.

They are aware of the need to keep interest in the club high, as the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series relies on drama to retain its global audience, but cannot afford to take unnecessary risks that threaten to undermine efforts on the field - having watched on from afar as Birmingham imploded under the guidance of Manchester United legend Rooney in the winter of 2023.