Would highly-rated English Premier League goalkeeper reject Bafana Bafana? - AFC Bournemouth shot-stopper Alex Paulsen highlights South Africa's 'crime rate'
The young Kiwi was asked about his African heritage having established himself as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in world football.
- Paulsen landed big move to Premier League
- The youngster was linked with Man United & Liverpool
- He discussed his African heritage