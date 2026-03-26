All eyes are on Italy v Northern Ireland, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to see how Wales v Bosnia is going. Tonight sees the penultimate round of European World Cup qualifiers, scheduled for 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico, and in addition to these two matches, six other fixtures are on the programme: Turkey won 1-0 to qualify for the play-off final, where they will face either Slovakia or Kosovo. Romania are out, with a goal from Kadioglu proving decisive; Calhanoglu and Yildiz also featured, with the latter coming close to scoring when he hit the crossbar in the second half. The other matches will all kick off at 8.45 pm: Czech Republic v Ireland, Denmark v North Macedonia, Poland v Albania, Slovakia v Kosovo and Ukraine v Sweden.



