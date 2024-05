The South African Football Association provided an update on the implementation of Video Assistant Referee to assist with officiating.

Abdul Ebrahim, Head of Referees at Safa, stated that discussions have taken place between the association and the Premier Soccer League to create a comprehensive budget for implementing VAR in the country.

He went on to emphasise the need for patience from the football community, as training must adhere to Fifa’s guidelines.

Following this update, South African fans have shared their reactions, and GOAL explores the responses from social media.