With just one player left to surpass, FC Bayern’s Manuel Neuer has overtaken Lionel Messi against Real Madrid and is now chasing a historic record

Neuer has announced that he and the club will make a decision soon. “I don’t think it will be too long,” he said. “Before I pluck up the courage to decide. Then, of course, there will be talks with the club.”

Bayern’s hierarchy has already signalled its readiness to extend the 40-year-old’s contract by a further twelve months, should he wish to continue. Neuer has repeatedly stressed that he will base his choice on how his body responds to training and match demands.

Sport Bild recently reported that a one-year extension for Neuer is now “likely”. In that case, however, Bayern’s bosses intend to deploy the 2014 World Cup winner much more sparingly next season. Neuer’s deputy, Jonas Urbig, is set to receive significantly more playing time as part of the club’s preparations for the post-Neuer era. The plan is for the 22-year-old to start roughly 20 matches.

Urbig has already started 14 times this season, partly due to Neuer’s month-long absence at the start of the year caused by two muscle injuries that ruled him out of six matches.