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Tom Hindle

Cheer up, Thomas - you're in a World Cup semi-final! Winners and losers as England boss Tuchel refuses to bask in the glory of more Jude Bellingham brilliance while Erling Haaland heads home with a whimper

Winners & Losers
World Cup
England
T. Tuchel
J. Bellingham
E. Haaland
FEATURES
Norway vs England
Norway

The loudest cheer of the night came when Jude Bellingham took his swansong. He didn't need long. Even the way he ran off the pitch was purposeful - a direct scamper, a couple of kisses and a wave to the crowd. It was much like the rest of his performance. Bellingham had grabbed this game and molded it in his will. He scored two talismanic goals, and did plenty of other important stuff, too - tackle, pass, dribble, shout.

England won it 2-1 in extra time. And if last week's win at the Azteca was one of 11 committed individuals, this was Bellingham and 16 others. Thomas Tuchel wasn't pleased, though - something he made clear after the game. He dubbed it a poor performance from England, one lacking in technical quality. That might be true, but there is now a World Cup semi-final to play. It's results, not methods, that matter here.

There were scattered rumours before kick-off that this game could be delayed due to the heat - and it certainly felt like it in the thick South Florida air. England played like it too in the early goings, and lacked zip in their passing despite having near-total control.

Yet Norway took the lead. It needed a touch of fortune, in truth. Andreas Schjelderup was surely trying to cross when he lofted a ball to the far post to Erling Haaland, and shrugged in smug satisfaction when it pinged in off the post after 36 minutes. Bellingham woke England up just before half-time. Anthony Gordon cut the ball inside. Bellingham controlled, drove, and finished into the bottom corner with his weaker foot. It might have been 2-1 at half time when Bellingham slipped Harry Kane through. But England's captain went slightly early - and saw his deft chip ruled out.

Norway were the aggressors in the opening exchanges of the second half. They almost had a second goal, too. Torbjorn Heggem hooked the ball into the roof of the net following a corner, but VAR chalked it off after Haaland shoved Elliot Anderson as the cross was floated in. They came close again after 75 minutes, when Kristoffer Ajer headed off the bar. England had some moments at the end of the second half, highlighted by a teasing ball by Bukayo Saka that no one turned home. Otherwise, though, this was a game destined for extra minutes.

England struck early there. Morgan Rogers's teasing shot was spilled by the goalkeeper. Three Norwegian players stood on their heels. Bellingham didn't, slotting home the rebound. And then it was a question of defending, something that this England team suddenly seems to love. Dan Burn headed a few away. Jordan Pickford didn't have a save to make. Onto the semis, then - despite Tuchel's gripes.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Miami Stadium as England once again dug deep to set up a mouth-watering showdown with Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday...

  • Norway v England: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Jude Bellingham

    How many times is this going to happen? Bellingham is used to bailing England out at this point. It happened against Croatia. It happened against Panama. It happened against Mexico. And it happened again here. He had flirted with the game for the first 45 minutes, drifting in and out - an odd touch here and there as he struggled to find space.

    Then, he was given a moment. Gordon found him in a rare pocket of fresh air. Bellingham drove, basically just running in a very compelling straight line. He finished with his left, picked up the ball, and ran it back to the halfway line. He almost had an assist before the half, too, when he slipped Kane through. After the break, he played a little deeper. Declan Rice was removed. Eze came on. Bellingham went from No. 10 to No. 8, and did well enough.

    Jude part two arrived in extra time. This one was all instinct. Morgan Rogers shot. The keeper spilled. Bellingham pounced. He is now the second-youngest player to score twice in back-to-back World Cup knockout games. The first? A teenager named Pele. That's not bad company. Even a grumpy Tuchel managed to put it together pretty poetically: "Put Harry and Jude together and they will do the rest."

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  • Erling HaalandGetty

    LOSER: Erling Haaland

    This was supposed to be the Haaland-Kane game. That was, at least, the narrative heading in. And while both players had quiet evenings, in truth, Haaland was the one who disappointed the most. England dealt with him as well as you possibly can. He managed just 21 touches, of which five came in the England box. He had two half chances - one saved, the other went wide. And he never really broke away in transition, either. Haaland might have had his moment when Alex Sorloth had the opportunity to square to him, but the Atletico Madrid forward opted to go alone, and scuffed his chance.

    Credit is due to England here, too, who handled him well. John Stones built off a fine cameo at the Azteca and went all 120. Marc Guehi did his part, too. Haaland was subbed halfway through extra time. Thus ends a memorable run of 14 straight games with a goal, and a fine, if belated, introduction to the World Cup. He disappeared here, but he will certainly be back.

    "We were very, very good today in central defence. They worked on Haaland nonstop... they were physical, they were brave, they were very, very strong the full match," Tuchel said.

  • Elliot AndersonGetty

    WINNER: Elliot Anderson

    Anderson has ticked along at this World Cup. He is clearly among Tuchel's favourites, having been worked into the fold early, and trusted with nearly every minute. Tuchel clearly sees him as the connective tissue in this midfield, the guy who holds it all together. It's a role that he is suited to, but yet to master in this World Cup.

    At times, the spacing looks wrong, the gaps are too heavy. Anderson passes sideways a bit too often. Close one eye, cock your head to one side, and it's almost like watching Jordan Henderson there. That's not a bad thing, but we were told Anderson was a bit more advanced. This is a guy worth north of £100 million. This was where he showed it.

    Rice was removed at the break. Eberechi Eze came on. The midfield configuration changed. And Anderson, at times simply playing solo, held it down. As the game became more erratic, Man City's new signing looked calmer. He completed the second-most passes in the match, played the second-most forward passes, and made more defensive recoveries than anyone else. He kickstarted the move that led to England's equaliser, too. This was a complete midfield performance when England really needed one.

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  • Orjan NylandGetty

    LOSER: Orjan Nyland

    From hero to zero. It's an unfortunate turn of events, in truth. Nyland was excellent against Brazil as Norway battled their way past the Selecao. He made save after save, and denied an early penalty. That day, he was a hero. Today, though, he made a crucial mistake.

    Morgan Rogers' 93rd-minute shot had plenty of venom behind it, and Nyland did well to stop it. But instead of corralling it with his body, the Norway goalie let it squirm out and fall into the path of Bellingham - who made no mistake. And that was really the defining moment of the game.

    Nyland was in tears at full-time, and needed consoling by his team-mates. An unfortunate end to an otherwise lovely World Cup.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH99-NOR-ENGAFP

    WINNER: Thomas Tuchel

    It's objectively a little bit funny that Tuchel isn't happy. Sure, he can have his standards and his tactical tweaks. He clearly wants this England team to be quite good. But the admittedly encouraging reality is that England are in their fourth-ever World Cup semi-final, and second in 36 years.

    His post-game gripes - that England were sloppy, that they didn't move the ball quickly enough, that they lacked technical quality - are all fair. He has a way that he wants this team to play. "I am a football coach. I think we can play better. It was not a high-level game in general. The football coach in me still thinks we can and have to play better football," Tuchel said.

    Yet when it didn't fully materialise in the Miami heat, Tuchel went for another route. He showed his in-game managerial quality. His subs were ruthless, timely, and effective. Rice came off at half-time when he couldn't give anymore; Eze grew into the game and was vital in extra time. Noni Madueke could never find a groove in the first half; Bukayo Saka, still grimacing when he runs, offered a bit more quality. They all did their part: Reece James, Djed Spence, Morgan Rogers, Dan Burn.

    It was gutsy, it was opportunistic. It was full of effort. This is perhaps not the team that Tuchel envisions, but he has used his squad expertly to effect games. Will that lead England to a World Cup? In isolation, no. But he is coaching England to wins. That is nothing but a good thing.

    "These are moments to fully enjoy. I am very proud of the players and impressed with the mentality. So full credit to them," Tuchel said.

  • Declan RiceGetty

    LOSER: Declan Rice

    Tuchel revealed after the match that Rice's withdrawal was a calculated risk of sorts. The centre-midfielder had spent large parts of the prior three days in bed. He knew that he would not get 90 minutes out of one of his key players - especially in the heat. That meant making some tough decisions. Rice came out, in effect, sooner than he needed to - just to ensure that Tuchel could retain flexibility later on.

    "We put in [Eze] and [Saka] at the right wing, which meant we had to take [Anderson] or [Rice] out… I knew that he could not survive 90 minutes, and there was a possibility it could have gone 120. So, I didn’t want to waste another chance, so the decision was to take off Rice earlier than we needed to to save another change down the line,” Tuchel said.

    But it was also a fair call for Rice, who struggled through 45 minutes. He looked a shell of his usual self from the go, leggy, tired, and too often hunched over. Even his signature corner kicks could not beat the first man. Fortunately for him, everyone else stepped up. Tuchel will have to hope he’s back in form - or at least ready to go - by Wednesday.