Winners and losers of the 2025-26 WSL season: Khadija Shaw and Man City proved unstoppable as Chelsea go back to the drawing board and Man Utd face a big call on Marc Skinner's future

The Cityzens' first WSL triumph in 10 years was one of those, even if it became apparent that Andree Jeglertz's side would emerge at the top of the pile relatively early on in the season. The disappointing nature in which Chelsea, who had won all of the last six titles, defended their crown was another, with a rebuild looming in the blue corner in London this summer.
There were plenty of interesting narratives across the division, though, rather than just in the title race. How would cash-rich London City Lionesses do in their first season in the top-flight? Would they be the 'surprise package' of the 2025-26 season, or would it be someone else? And after a summer transfer window that produced the sort of spending the women's game had never seen, how would those new faces fare in the WSL? The intrigue was particularly pertinent around the three league stars who commanded seven-figure fees.
Those questions, and many more, have been answered over the last nine months, as GOAL breaks down the winners and losers of the 2025-26 WSL season...