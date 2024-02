Mzansi's Big Three clubs had mixed fortunes this past weekend which also saw several players impress while some disappoint.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates both registered routine victories in the Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup respectively.

However, Kaizer Chiefs were victims of a giant-killing act as the decorated club was eliminated from the South African FA Cup following a surprise loss to a lower-division side.

Here, GOAL examines the victors and losers from all the action...