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Champions League final delivers more misery for William Saliba! Arsenal defender becomes a World Cup doubt for France after aggravating injury in heartbreaking defeat to PSG
Champions League heartbreak in Budapest
Arsenal's dreams of European glory were dashed in the most cruel fashion on Saturday night as they fell to a penalty shootout defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. For Saliba, the pain of the 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena was compounded by a physical setback that could ruin his summer plans entirely.
The 25-year-old was a titan at the back for Arteta’s side, playing the full 120-minute clash in Budapest. However, it appears the Frenchman was playing through the pain barrier, a decision that may now carry heavy consequences for Les Bleus.
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Injury concerns for the France star
According to reports from Foot Mercato, Saliba entered the final carrying a minor injury that had been managed behind the scenes. However, the intensity of the showpiece event and the gruelling nature of the 120-minute battle caused the issue to be significantly aggravated. The defender is now seen as a major doubt for France's World Cup campaign, which is scheduled to kick off in North America on June 11.
The news will come as a massive blow to Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps, who views Saliba as a cornerstone of his backline. With the tournament just days away, the medical staff will be working around the clock to determine if the Arsenal man can recover in time to join the squad or if he will be forced to watch the tournament from the sidelines.
Gunners fall short at the spot
The injury news adds another layer of gloom to an already somber atmosphere in the Arsenal camp. Arteta’s men were on the verge of making history, but they were unable to see off the French giants over the course of the evening, eventually being forced into a nerve-wracking shootout.
It was ultimately Saliba's defensive partner Gabriel who saw his decisive spot-kick sail over the crossbar, handing the title to PSG and leaving the north London side to wonder what might have been. For Saliba, the mental toll of the defeat is now matched by the physical reality of a potential tournament absence.
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Deschamps faces defensive dilemma
If Saliba is unable to recover in time, Deschamps will be forced to pivot to alternative options within his star-studded squad. Ibrahima Konate remains a high-level deputy, while the likes of Maxence Lacroix, Lucas Hernandez, and Jules Kounde could provide additional depth for the 2018 world champions.
However, losing the player widely considered the best right-sided centre-back in England is a bitter pill to swallow for the French squad. While staff and supporters remain hopeful, initial medical assessments suggest the Arsenal defender’s World Cup ambitions are in serious jeopardy following his injury in Budapest.