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Willard Katsande says leading former club Kaizer Chiefs remains one of his long-term career ambitions – ‘I will go back to be their coach’
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Katsande’s managerial apprenticeship begins
Katsande has wasted no time in transitioning from the pitch to the touchline, recently taking his first steps into professional management.
The Zimbabwean stalwart initially cut his teeth with Northern Region First Division side Rangers FC in March 2026, marking a quick entry into the lower tiers of the Zimbabwean football pyramid shortly after retiring from the professional game.
However, his journey has already seen a significant shift, as his initial spell was brief.
This month, the former midfield general made the move to his current side, Grant Legacy FC, where he is now focused on building his reputation.
Armed with a CAF A Licence, Katsande is eager to apply the tactical discipline he was known for as a player to his new role as a manager.
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Ambitions for the national team and beyond
While he is currently focused on the domestic scene in Zimbabwe, Katsande is not shy about his lofty expectations for his coaching career.
Speaking on the Zimbabwean Fanzone Podcast, the 40-year-old discussed the challenges of his new profession and his road map for the coming years, which includes leading his country from the technical area.
“I am enjoying it. I don’t want to lie.
"As I said, I have short-term goals, which are to do well in Zimbabwe football.
"After a season or two, I need to be a national team coach.
"I know there are bigger goals," Katsande shared, as reported by KickOff.
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The ultimate dream of a Naturena return
For Katsande, all roads eventually lead back to the club where he spent the most successful decade of his playing career.
He has set his sights on a historic return to Kaizer Chiefs, aiming to become the first Zimbabwean to ever take the reins of the South African giants as head coach.
This ambition highlights the deep connection he still feels toward the Amakhosi faithful and the hierarchy at Naturena.
Outlining his ultimate trajectory, Katsande insisted that a return to Johannesburg is inevitable once he has proven himself on the continent.
He added: “After that, I will go to Africa, and I will go back to Kaizer Chiefs to be the coach—the first [Zimbabwean] to coach Kaizer Chiefs.”
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A legacy built on hard work and discipline
Katsande’s confidence is backed by a playing career defined by longevity and consistency.
Between 2011 and 2021, he was the heartbeat of the Chiefs midfield, helping the club secure two league titles and several domestic cups.
His transition into coaching is a natural progression for a player who was often regarded as a coach on the field during his time under various managers at Chiefs.
With his CAF A Licence already in his pocket, the Zimbabwean legend is serious about his professional development.
He hopes to be competing in Zimbabwe's premier league as early as next year, using the local stage to refine his philosophy before making the leap to the international stage and, eventually, a sensational homecoming at the FNB Stadium.