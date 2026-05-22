Willard Katsande says leading former club Kaizer Chiefs remains one of his long-term career ambitions – ‘I will go back to be their coach’

Katsande has wasted no time in transitioning from the pitch to the touchline, recently taking his first steps into professional management.

The Zimbabwean stalwart initially cut his teeth with Northern Region First Division side Rangers FC in March 2026, marking a quick entry into the lower tiers of the Zimbabwean football pyramid shortly after retiring from the professional game.

However, his journey has already seen a significant shift, as his initial spell was brief.

This month, the former midfield general made the move to his current side, Grant Legacy FC, where he is now focused on building his reputation.

Armed with a CAF A Licence, Katsande is eager to apply the tactical discipline he was known for as a player to his new role as a manager.