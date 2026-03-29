Will Vinicius Junior miss the match against Bayern Munich? Injury concerns for the Real Madrid star whilst on international duty with Brazil

However, the break from training is said to be merely a precautionary measure, after Vini reportedly felt pain in his thigh following the friendly against France (1–2) – although an examination on Friday apparently revealed no injury. It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti will field the Real Madrid star against Croatia on Tuesday.

The Royals will nevertheless be monitoring the situation closely, as a long-term absence would be a bitter blow for coach Alvaro Arbeloa’s team. The Brazilian is Madrid’s second-highest goalscorer behind Kylian Mbappe; in 43 matches across all competitions this season, Vini has contributed 17 goals and 13 assists so far.