Controversial calls in the titanic clash have sparked fresh debates on VAR in the PSL. Will it fix officiating, or add more drama?

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Improving the professionalism, training, and accountability of referees is crucial for long-term success.

The match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundown highlighted the need for better refereeing after questionable calls affected the outcome.

A former PSL referee believes VAR will enhance fairness and reduce errors in the PSL when implemented correctly.